CIPD - Greater ambition from government needed to power progress and performance in UK workplaces

Commenting on the government’s spending review, Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

“The plans announced yesterday provide a welcome boost for a number of the UK’s key sectors, but we need to see greater ambition from the government if we’re to improve productivity and living standards across the country.

“There’s a danger the plans overlook some of the biggest challenges facing businesses across all sectors of the economy. These include the need to improve the skills and health of the workforce and accelerate the wider adoption of new technology and management best practice.

“Tackling these challenges requires a joined-up workforce strategy for the UK, underpinned by improvements to policy around skills, business support, employment relations, occupational health and labour market enforcement.

“Investment in training and apprenticeships for young people is welcomed, but there’s an urgent need for Skills England to set out how it will support employers to invest more in apprenticeships and in upskilling their existing workforce. This is necessary to tackle skills shortages and support growth beyond the proposed industrial strategy sectors.

“There was also a conspicuous absence in the Chancellor’s speech of any additional resources for Acas or the labour market enforcement system to support the effective implementation of the raft of new employment regulation facing businesses. Smaller businesses in particular will need access to support and clarity when new regulations are coming into force to ensure they don’t fall foul of the new laws.”

