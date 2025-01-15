CIPD joins the WEC in urging UK Government to include statutory miscarriage bereavement leave in new employment laws

“Pregnancy loss and miscarriage affects many people across the UK, and workplace support can make a real difference to employees during an extremely difficult time. Employer support can be invaluable for those dealing with the physical and mental wellbeing impacts of this loss and grief, including partners, and employers should manage absence and leave with compassion and flexibility.

“We’re very supportive of the WEC’s focus on this important area and echo its calls to provide paid leave to women and partners experiencing pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, which is currently a gap in the Employment Rights Bill.

“We were pleased to have the opportunity to share our evidence and guidance with the WEC for their report, highlighting the importance of bereavement leave for pregnancy loss and miscarriage. Those affected shouldn’t have to suffer in silence, and it’s essential that employers take their duty of care seriously.”

