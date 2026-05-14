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CIPD - King’s Speech 2026: Greater ambition needed to tackle youth unemployment and support growth
CIPD responds to King's Speech
In response to the King’s speech today, Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, comments:
“We welcome the Government’s continued focus on tackling youth unemployment and investing in apprenticeships and training opportunities for young people. However, there remains a significant gap between the Government’s ambition and action, and we need to see more concrete proposals on this. There isn’t a single mention of apprenticeships in the Government’s briefing document beyond the introduction, so it’s unclear how they will be addressing this is beyond what is already planned.
“With almost one million young people currently not in education, employment or training, there is growing urgency to move beyond reviews and consultations towards practical action. Employers need clearer incentives and support to create sustainable entry-level opportunities, particularly in sectors and regions facing acute skills shortages.
“There is a strong case for an apprenticeship guarantee for 16-24 year olds to help ensure all young people can access high-quality pathways into work and help deliver the skills pipelines employers need to grow now and in the future.
On regulation
“While it is positive the Government is trying to minimise the regulatory burden on organisations through its Regulating for Growth Bill, work is needed to ensure key measures in the Employment Rights Act still to be finalised don’t undermine employment and growth.
“Some of the Act’s provisions, which are taking effect as employers grapple with rising costs and global instability, risk holding organisations back from the investment in their workforces that can generate the productivity and growth the economy urgently needs.
“The Government can show it’s serious about being pro-business by restarting tripartite discussions with employers and trade unions to find compromises on key measures to ensure they are workable in practice before they become law.
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