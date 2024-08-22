WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD launches new tool to help organisations get a better return on their wellbeing investments
The CIPD, supported by Simplyhealth, has launched a new tool designed to help people professionals to assess their organisation's current health and wellbeing offerings through a simple quiz-based format.
As highlighted in our annual Health and Wellbeing at Work report, supported by Simplyhealth, there has been a growing emphasis on holistic employee wellbeing across organisations. But many companies are not fully capitalising on their investments in wellbeing initiatives.
The tool prompts users to answer a series of questions that allow them to reflect on their existing health and wellbeing strategies. By doing so, organisations can identify gaps, benchmark their practices against industry standards, and receive tailored recommendations to help optimise their wellbeing approach and achieve a better return on investment.
Rachel Suff, Senior Policy Adviser, Employee Relations, CIPD yesterday said:
“There are several areas where organisations could finetune their approach to health and wellbeing, including a stronger focus on evaluating the impact of initiatives, improving line manager capability, and integrating wellbeing support throughout the employee lifecycle.”
