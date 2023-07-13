WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD - Millions in public service to be supported by renewed partnership between prominent professional bodies
The CIPD, Health People Managers Association (HPMA), Public Services People Managers Association (PPMA) and Universities HR (UHR) renew their partnership
The CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, Health People Managers Association (HPMA), Public Services People Managers Association (PPMA) and Universities HR (UHR) are pleased to announce the renewal of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The partnership reaffirms each organisation’s commitment to working together to create a strong, diverse and high-performing people profession that can support the nearly six million people employed in public service organisations.
Thousands of dedicated people professionals have already benefited from the collective efforts of these four membership associations during their partnership to date.
The renewed partnership will extend their joint efforts in:
- Advocating for important workforce issues
- Collaborating to enhance talent development, workforce solutions, and service delivery
- Facilitating networking and knowledge-sharing at regional events
- Supporting each other's conferences, content, and research programmes
- Addressing public policy consultations and media issues with a unified public service stance.
The partnership is set to last until April 2028 and will continue to positively shape the future of the people profession.
Peter Cheese, Chief Executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“Public service professionals have faced unprecedented challenges in recent times, with ongoing economic and political uncertainties and social change. In this context, people professionals have played a vital role in supporting people and organisations, enabling better work and working lives and outcomes. The role of our organisations together is to support the people profession, helping them to develop the skills and capabilities needed, to share knowledge and learning across our networks, and build the confidence to shape the future.”
Gordon McFarlane, President of PPMA, said:
“I’m delighted that the PPMA will be continuing to work in partnership with the CIPD, HPMA and UHR. We have had a number of successful joint webinars and events over the last few years, and we’re actively exploring ways that through working together, we can add value to the HR profession through networking, developing talent as well as further joint events.”
Helen Scott, Executive Director of UHR, said:
“Reflecting over the period of collaboration to this point, we can’t help but remember that the pandemic brought a sense of crisis to public services and a testing of every process, including our people-based ones. Having this group of fellow practitioners to work with, during bad times and good, can only strengthen our solutions as we work together on shared problems. This collaborative learning adds significantly to us all and gives us additional confidence that we can face the cross-sector challenges of today and indeed tomorrow – career development and talent pipelines, AI and more - with broad-based and well-developed learning that facilitates transfer between the sectors."
Nicky Ingham, Chief Executive of the HPMA, said:
“The HPMA team and I are so thrilled to be continuing our partnership with CIPD, UHR, and PPMA. This collaboration has supported the evidence-based practice for all our members across the organisations and raised the profile of public service as an employer of choice and for our people profession. We have achieved a sharing of knowledge, experience, and practice which supports collaboration across the system, and I cannot wait to see what we can achieve in the future.”
Notes to editors
If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC: Tory government suffers major defeat as High Court rules its “strike-breaking” agency worker regulations unlawful13/07/2023 14:05:00
TUC says judgment is a “badge of shame” for the Tory government.
UK Space Agency: £20 million UK Space Agency funding to support aerial connectivity13/07/2023 12:15:00
Drones and high-altitude aircraft could boost connectivity in remote areas and support emergency services, following new government funding.
CIPD - Bolder and broader industrial strategy urgently needed to boost productivity and economic growth across the UK13/07/2023 11:25:00
Government’s plan to transform the UK into a science and technology superpower without a clear strategy for all parts of the economy will fail to position the UK for the future and raise living standards, warns new CIPD paper
Social care workforce plan needed - LGA on Skills for Care report13/07/2023 09:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the Skills for Care Size and Structure, 2023 report
CBI responds to latest Labour Market statistics12/07/2023 11:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest Labour Market statistics.
Employment Grows at the Quickest Rate since 2006 - CBI Financial Services Survey12/07/2023 09:05:00
In the three months to June, headcount across the FS sector grew at its fastest rate since December 2006, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey.
TUC – the government must stop “scapegoating workers” for stubborn inflation11/07/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures, which show real wages falling by 1.7% on the year, with public sector pay falling even faster at 3.1%.
CBI responds to measures due to be announced in Chancellor's Mansion House speech11/07/2023 15:05:00
CBI recently (09 July 2023) responded to measures due to be announced in Chancellor's Mansion House speech.
TUC: 7 in 10 disabled workers earn less than £15 an hour11/07/2023 12:15:00
New TUC analysis reveals disabled workers are much more likely to be low paid than non-disabled workers.
TUC: UK workers will miss out on £3,600 in pay this year as a result of wages not keeping pace with the OECD11/07/2023 10:10:10
UK workers will miss out on £3,600 this year in pay as result of their wages not keeping pace with the OECD average, according to new TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday).