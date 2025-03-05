WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - More detail on Employment Rights Bill is welcomed, but government must prioritise a clear implementation plan, says the CIPD
The CIPD responds to proposals to amend the Employment Rights Bill, noting that but complexity remains and support for employers will be vital
In response to the government’s tabled amendments to the Employment Rights Bill, Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“It's positive we’re starting to see more detail on some of the provisions in the bill which will help employers plan for the future. However, the sheer number of amendments to this legislation published by the government underlines the size and complexity of this bill for employers. The government must ensure that, through consultation, the detail of the measures are workable and can improve workplace practices.
“Just as important, the government needs to urgently prioritise an implementation plan, working with the CIPD and other employer organisations, including a clear phased timeline, alongside support and guidance for employers.”
On applying zero hours measures to agency workers
“It’s good that the government is allowing more time to try and find a workable solution to the challenge of applying the proposed new right for zero hours contract workers to have a guaranteed hours contract, to agency workers. However, if no effective approach can be developed that works for recruiters, employers and agency staff, the government must be prepared to recognise this and exempt agency workers from these provisions.
“Agency workers play a crucial role in the UK’s temporary flexible workforce which helps employers manage peaks and troughs in demand and bring in specialist skills. Agency work also provides valuable flexibility for individuals and a route into permanent employment.
“The plan to offer zero-hours workers compensation for late notice shift cancellation will go some way towards addressing the government's concerns about one-sided flexibility and help ensure that what's existing good practice in many organisations becomes the norm.”
Creating a modern framework for industrial relations
“Proposed changes to make it easier for unions to achieve recognition, access workplaces and to take industrial action will have significant implications for many businesses. We must see further consultation with employers on key aspects of these proposals to ensure they can support effective collective employment relations and partnership working between employers and trade unions, and don’t undermine workplace democracy.
“More broadly, there’s a need for the government to consider other changes to the employment relations infrastructure and institutions, including more resources for the Central Arbitration Committee and Acas. Many employers will have no experience of working with trade unions and will need support in order to develop the necessary employment relations skills and avoid disputes.”
On proposed changes to statutory sick pay reforms, Rachel Suff, wellbeing adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, commented:
"We welcome progress so far on SSP reform including removal of the three waiting days and the lower earnings limit. However, we are mindful that a minority of low earners could potentially be worse off under the reform as they will only get 80% of their salary when ill.
"There also needs to be further review of SSP to make it more flexible, for example to help employees with fluctuating health conditions. More flexibility in how SSP is paid could help support people with phased returns from sick leave, when they may be fit for some work but cannot return to their usual hours. SSP as part of a phased return to work would give people a safety net to return to work, helping them build back up to their usual arrangement while still being able to access financial support for the time they can't work."
"The government must also ensure a long enough lead in time for businesses, many of whom are still adapting to the impact of changes in last year’s Budget. Phasing in elements of the Employment Rights Bill and ensuring sufficient support and guidance for employers will be vital to making sure these measures work for employers and employees.”
