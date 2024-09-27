WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD: New data highlights need to step up recruitment and retention strategies
CIPD and Omni RMS urge employers to improve the employee experience as research reveals increasing challenges in attracting and retaining skilled candidates.
Uncovering the latest recruitment and retention trends, the CIPD and Omni RMS resourcing and talent planning report shows that while the labour market has eased slightly, competition for skilled candidates remains strong, as employers battle to recruit and retain qualified workers.
From a survey of over 1,000 HR professionals, 27% said that selected candidates always, mostly, or sometimes failed to turn up on the first day, and 41% said new recruits always, mostly, or sometimes quit within the first 12 weeks. The report also highlights that retaining talent has become more challenging over the past year.
Claire McCartney, Policy and Practice Manager, CIPD, recently said:
“To attract and keep a broad pool of candidates, organisations need strong recruitment and retention strategies. Clear communication during recruitment and supportive induction are essential for engaging new employees and improving retention”.
All this makes clear the need to engage and retain employees from the start. The report includes practical recommendations on how to improve recruitment and retention, such as through strategic workforce planning, exploring technology solutions, providing training and growth for employees, and having a supportive induction process.
Louise Shaw, Managing Director, Omni RMS, recently said:
“Organisations invest heavily in attracting key talent, and losing candidates late in the game can derail plans and hit the bottom line hard. Tackling this with a focused engagement strategy, dedicated resources and technology can make a significant difference in securing key talent."
Read the findings of the report
