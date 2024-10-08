CIPD - New pilot programme could provide blueprint for SME HR support

Small firms all over the UK can apply to take part in a new pilot scheme from the CIPD and Behavioural Insights Team, providing them with up to two days of free, high-quality HR consultancy support to help improve how they recruit and retain employees.

The UK-wide pilot is part of a new randomised control trial* designed to evaluate the value of providing HR consultancy support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) employing between 5 and 250 employees.

With the government’s Employment Rights Bill set to introduce significant new legislation, the trial will provide valuable insights on how to support small firms in improving how they manage people and comply with any changes to the law.

The trial programme has been developed by the CIPD and the Behavioural Insights Team thanks to funding from the UK Government. It also includes three local HR support pilots for SMEs being run with Angus Council in Scotland, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority.

The bespoke HR support is provided by CIPD-qualified HR consultants throughout the UK who will work with participating firms on a flexible as-and-when basis to suit each business.

The pilots are primarily designed to explore whether providing access to high-quality HR support can help SMEs improve their recruitment and retention of employees and support efforts to improve labour market participation. The evaluation of the pilots will also explore if this type of support can help improve productivity and business outcomes for participating firms.

Ben Willmott, Head of Public Policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, commented:

“Small firms typically have little or no access to professional HR support which can mean they lose out on recruiting the best candidates, or aren’t making the most of people’s skills or lose staff unnecessarily.

“These pilots can help SMEs get the key foundations of good HR practice in place in areas such as recruitment, job design, flexible working as well as performance and absence management. The pilots will also help inform government policy on how to deliver effective business support to improve people management capability in SMEs.”

Eva Myers, Director at the Behavioural Insight Team, commented:

“We are excited to be partnering with the CIPD and the UK Government to deliver the first trial of this kind across the UK. With the help of 1000 SMEs we aim to recruit into the project, we will gain invaluable insights into what works to improve workplace recruitment and retention of employees in an SME context.”

Apply to take part in the scheme