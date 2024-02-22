WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD - One in five neurodivergent employees have experienced harassment or discrimination at work because of their neurodivergence
Research from CIPD / Uptimize shows only half of neurodivergent employees feel their organisation has an open and supportive climate, where people can talk about neurodiversity
One in five neurodivergent employees surveyed (20%) have experienced harassment or discrimination at work because of their neurodivergence, according to new research from the CIPD, working with corporate neuroinclusion training specialists Uptimize.
Neurodiversity refers to natural differences in human brain function and behavioural traits. It’s estimated that as many as 20% of people may be neurodivergent in some way*, an umbrella term that can include those with autism, dyslexia, or ADHD. However, despite this potential figure, support and awareness of neurodiversity is lacking in many UK workplaces.
The new report, Neuroinclusion at work, surveyed over 1000 employed adults about their working life, of which 790 identified as neurodivergent. It found that only half of neurodivergent employees feel that either their organisation (52%) or team (54%) has an open and supportive climate, where employees feel able to talk about neurodiversity.
In response, the CIPD and Uptimize are calling on employers to raise awareness of the value of neurodiversity and build open and supportive cultures at work.
The research shows three in 10 (31%) neurodivergent employees surveyed haven’t told their line manager or HR about their neurodivergence. While 44% of this group said it’s a private matter that they don’t want to share, over a third (37%) said they are concerned about people making assumptions based on stereotypes. A third (34%) said they feel there’s too much stigma, 29% said they are concerned about the possible impact on their career and almost a fifth (18%) said they don’t think their organisation would be understanding or offer support.
Dr Jill Miller, senior equality, diversity and inclusion policy adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, commented:
“Neurodiversity needs to be a key focus in an organisation's equality, diversity and inclusion work. The design of workplaces and people management approaches haven’t traditionally considered neurodiversity, meaning many employees may not be able to perform at their best. Action is needed to create neuroinclusive organisations and fairer workplaces, with equality of opportunity for neurodivergent employees, free from harassment and discrimination.
“This means good people management, getting to know people as individuals and understanding their needs. Organisations should ensure managers have the training to manage people effectively, offer flexible working and provide clear access to reasonable adjustments. These practices can make a significant difference to neurodivergent people’s working experience, as well as benefitting employees more widely.
“Focusing on neurodiversity can have important business benefits, including widening the talent pool to recruit from, supporting employee wellbeing and improving employee performance and retention.”
The survey also found:
- Only 37% of neurodivergent employees surveyed feel their organisation provides meaningful support to neurodivergent individuals.
- A third (33%) say their experience at work, in relation to their neurodivergence, has had a negative impact on their mental wellbeing.
- Neurodivergent employees are more likely to always or often: feel exhausted (45% vs 30%), feel under excessive pressure (35% vs 29%) and be lonelier at work (23% vs 17%), than neurotypical employees.
Ed Thompson, CEO of Uptimize, said:
“Today, HR priorities are CEO priorities. Indeed, many CEOs’ top priority for 2024 is retaining and engaging talent. This report makes clear that no people, talent or EDI-related ambition or commitment can be achieved without neuroinclusion – the active effort to optimise workplaces and manage people and teams to be inclusive of different brains.
“When this occurs, as we see from our own clients, the results transform businesses and their workforces. At the same time, this will remove long-standing marginalisation and inequality relating to the talented but overlooked neurodivergent demographic at work.”
CIPD and Uptimize have set out guiding principles for employers in the new Neuroinclusion at work report and guide, including:
- Focus on creating an open and supportive culture where people feel comfortable talking about neurodiversity. Raising awareness among all staff of neurodiversity and the importance of a neuroinclusive workplace can help to build understanding.
- Be guided by an individual employee in terms of what they need to perform at their best at work and ensure clear access to reasonable adjustments. Workplace adjustments can include the use of headphones, quiet zones, and workspaces with more natural light or filing trays.
- Embrace flexible working, for example flexibility in working hours and where employees work. Flexible working can enable everybody to thrive, and even minor changes can make a big difference.
Notes to editors
- This survey report is based on findings from two surveys – an employer and employee survey. Both surveys were conducted by YouGov Plc. Fieldwork was undertaken between 24 October and 6 November 2023 and was carried out online.
Employee survey total sample size: 1,047 employed adults. Overall, 790 people identify as neurodivergent and 248 as neurotypical. The figures have not been weighted and are not representative of employees.
Employer survey total sample size: 1,003 senior managers with decision- making influence. The figures have been weighted and are representative of UK business by size, sector and industry.
- *Based on estimates from Neurodiversity at work: a biopsychosocial model and the impact on working adults: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7732033/
- Terminology:
Neurodiversity: Neurodiversity refers to the natural variation in human brain functioning. The term neurodiversity refers to the infinite range of differences in individual human brain function and behavioural traits.
Neurodivergent and neurotypical: While all brains are different, some people with broadly similar ways of thinking, communicating and processing information can have a sense of shared identity and experience. For example, an identity as autistic, dyslexic or as an ADHD-er. People who possess one or more of these identities are commonly referred to as neurodivergent – you may hear someone who doesn’t referred to as neurotypical.
Neuroinclusion: Neurodiversity inclusion or "neuroinclusion" involves consciously and actively including all types of information processing, learning, and communication styles.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to ADCS 'Childhood Matters' report22/02/2024 09:10:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Children and Young People’s Board responded to the Association of Directors of Children’s Services new report, which assesses the current situation for children, their families and the public services they rely on
Manufacturing output falls while selling price expectations accelerate - CBI Industrial Trends Survey21/02/2024 16:05:00
Manufacturers reported that output volumes fell in the three months to February, and at a faster pace than in the three months to January, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). However, manufacturers expect output to rise marginally in the quarter to May.
NHS Confederation - Next government must put NHS on a sustainable footing21/02/2024 14:20:00
Next government must boost investment to repair and update crumbling NHS estates and equipment and support economic growth.
New TUC analysis reveals Women’s Pay Day – the day when the average woman stops working for free compared to the average man – is today (Wednesday)21/02/2024 11:20:00
New TUC analysis published today (Wednesday) reveals that the average woman effectively works for free for nearly two months of the year compared to the average man.
Clear majority of zero-hours contracts workers “stuck” in insecure jobs in the long-term, TUC warns20/02/2024 15:15:15
NEW ANALYSIS reveals 2 in 3 zero hours contract workers have been with their current employer for over a year.
UK Space Agency: Science and technology projects wanted for potential UK mission with Axiom Space20/02/2024 12:15:00
Up to £15 million commercial funding could be made available for British science and technology to fly to space, should the proposed mission with Axiom Space proceed, the UK Space Agency announced today.
UK Space Agency project captures images of satellite returning to Earth19/02/2024 12:15:00
Images from space showing the European Remote Sensing Satellite (ERS-2) as it makes its return to Earth, were recently (16 February 2024) released by the UK Space Agency.
LGA - Suicide prevention funding end could have ‘life or death consequences’19/02/2024 10:05:00
The end of funding for suicide prevention projects in April could have “life or death consequences” in some areas, the Local Government Association (LGA) has said.
NHS Confederation - New project to ‘unlock prevention’ within ICSs19/02/2024 09:05:00
Joint project to explore opportunities and obstacles to developing at-scale preventative health and care systems.