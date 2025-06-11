WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD - One in three Scots likely to quit their job as work takes its toll on mental health
CIPD launches Working Lives Scotland 2025 report
Over a quarter (26%) of Scottish workers - equating to around 690,000 people – feel that work negatively affects their mental health and more than a third (34%) of those impacted are likely to quit their job in the next 12 months, according to new research from the CIPD.
The CIPD’s annual Working Lives Scotland report analyses the day-to-day experiences of over 1000 Scottish workers. The findings from the latest report highlight the urgent need for organisations to prioritise good people management and employee wellbeing, with high workloads, stress and exhaustion among the contributing factors negatively impacting workers health:
- Over half of Scottish workers (59%) said they are always, or sometimes, under excessive pressure at work.
- Close to two-thirds (64%) said they feel exhausted at work either all or some of the time.
- Nearly half (46%) of workers in Scotland, who say their workloads are too high, find it hard to relax in their personal time because of their work.
Over the past 12-months close to half (48%) of Scottish workers have experienced some form of physical health condition, whilst 44% have experienced a mental health condition.
Those who say work has a negative impact on their mental health also report significantly lower job satisfaction (34%) than those who said work has a positive impact on their mental health (95%).
The CIPD’s findings are published as the UK Government seeks to understand how to keep more people healthy and in work through its Keep Britain Working review, in the context of rising health-related economic inactivity. According to figures from the Scottish Government, around 800,000 people in Scotland aged 16 to 64 are currently not in in work and are economically inactive; many due to long-term sickness or disability.*
In response to the findings in the report, the CIPD is calling on employers to prioritise providing line managers with the development and support they need to manage people well, given their central role in managing workloads and stress and providing flexibility and support to staff.
Marek Zemanik, senior public policy advisor for the UK nations at the CIPD commented:
“Work should always be a force for good, so it's deeply concerning to find that it is negatively affecting many people’s health and that a significant number are likely to quit their job as a result.
“This points to a real need to address the root causes, including poor line management, which can contribute to excessive workloads and people feeling under excessive pressure at work.
“Employers need to equip their managers with the right training, time, and resources to be able to identify issues early on, and support staff effectively. Without this, efforts by the Government to improve workforce wellbeing will be undermined. Good people management isn’t optional - it’s essential for a healthy, sustainable and productive workforce.”
Further findings in the CIPD report underscore the urgent need for employers to prioritise investing in good people management, revealing many managers in Scotland currently lack either the training or the time needed to manage staff effectively:
- One in five (20%) of those with management responsibilities said they do not receive the training and information needed to manage staff effectively.
- 21% of line managers reported not having enough time to dedicate to managing their teams properly.
Job quality in Scotland
The CIPD Working Lives Scotland report provides a benchmark of job quality based across five fair work dimensions: respect, security, opportunity, fulfilment and effective voice. Other findings in these areas include:
- AI boosts performance when utilised: A significant majority (72%) of Scots who had tasks automated by AI said that it has improved their performance at work and 30% think that there is a great deal/fair amount of potential to automate some of their tasks in the future.
- More workers have good development opportunities: Over half (51%) of Scottish workers say their job provides good opportunities to develop their skills. However, skills gaps and overqualification remain an issue, with over a third of employees (35%) educated to undergraduate degree level feeling they are overqualified for their job.
- Rates of flexible working remain higher than pre-pandemic and 76% of those with flexible working arrangements said this has had a positive impact on their quality of life.
- Most workers are satisfied with pay: Close to two-thirds (65%) of Scots said their pay is enough to support an acceptable standard of living, without having to go into debt to pay for food and bills. But many are still struggling with the rising cost of living, with three in ten (30%) workers admitting they would not be able to manage an unexpected £300 bill, without having to use any of their savings.
Notes to editors
- CIPD spokespeople are available for further comment.
- The CIPD Working Lives Scotland 2025 report is available here.
- The data in this report comes from the eighth wave of the CIPD/YouGov UK Working Lives Survey. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1018 in Scotland. Fieldwork was undertaken between 8 January and 12 February 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures are weighted and representative of UK working adults.
- * People not in work - Scotland's Labour Market Insights: April 2025 - gov.scot
- The CIPD Good Work Index 2025, the UK’s annual benchmark on job quality, is available here.
- The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies. It’s the professional body for HR, L&D, OD and all people professionals – experts in people, work and change. With almost 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using its research, insights and learning – it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone. cipd.org
If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD reveals its inaugural HR30 list, celebrating the senior HR professionals having an outstanding impact in their organisations11/06/2025 14:25:00
Announced on the first day of the CIPD’s Festival of Work, HR30 showcases the people leaders who have driven transformational change
NHS Confederation - Millions could benefit from NHS robotics drive - but capital investment is key11/06/2025 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England’s announcement that more patients will benefit from robotic surgery over the next decade.
NHS Confederation - Prevention efforts welcomed, but long-term certainty needed11/06/2025 11:25:00
Director Darren Hughes calls for long-term certainty to make the biggest difference in prevention efforts.
Spending Review “key moment” to rebuild Britain and create jobs10/06/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show job vacancies and payrolled employees falling.
LGA on remote attendance announcement09/06/2025 09:15:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the LGA responded to the announcement that the Government is set to give local authorities the flexibility to allow councillors to attend council meetings remotely
CBI National Business Dinner 2025 - CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech06/06/2025 13:15:00
CBI National Business Dinner 2025 – CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech given yesterday.
NHS Confederation - New AI-powered data tool launched to help hospitals improve their performance and productivity06/06/2025 11:05:00
The NHS Confederation and Beamtree have launched The Evolve Collaborative.
Audit Scotland - Renfrewshire Council committed to improvement06/06/2025 10:05:00
Renfrewshire Council has a strong commitment to improving, including creating a positive culture, supporting its staff to develop as leaders, and focusing on engaging with residents. It must now talk to them about tough spending decisions that lie ahead.
Audit Wales - Urgent need to find a more sustainable approach to cost savings in the NHS06/06/2025 09:05:00
Savings delivered by NHS organisations in 2023-24
“Energy Costs an Anchor on Our Ambition": CBI CEO05/06/2025 12:15:00
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI, will today (Thursday 5 June) tell business leaders and politicians at the organisation’s National Business Dinner in London; “The government has put prosperity over politics on the world stage... now it must do the same for energy.”