WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD: Only around a third of employees feel the conflict they experienced at work has been fully resolved
Eight in 10 (81%) employers feel they are doing enough to prevent and manage bullying and harassment at work, but just over a third of employees (36%) who experienced conflict in the past year feel it has been fully resolved.
A new report from the CIPD, which is based on the experiences of more than 2,000 employers and 5,000 employees, finds a clear gap between employers’ trust in their policies and procedures and positive outcomes for employees.
The findings highlight the need for employers to have a comprehensive conflict resolution framework that emphasises the importance of early action.
Complaints going unresolved
Seven in 10 (70%) employers say their organisation has effective procedures for resolving interpersonal conflict. However, this confidence did not come through in the employee survey findings.
Of the employees who experienced conflict in the last 12 months, only 36% say it has been fully resolved. For this reason, organisations need to assess the effectiveness of their conflict management procedures and develop a greater awareness of employees’ experiences of unfair treatment like bullying and harassment.
Disciplinary action (43%) and grievance procedures (41%) are the most common methods that employers say their organisations have used to deal with workplace conflict over the past year. However, the report notes that procedures like these are often drawn out, adding to employees’ stress and increasing cost to the organisation. The CIPD urges organisations to consider using more informal and early routes to resolution, where appropriate, to nip conflict in the bud.
Rachel Suff, Senior Employee Relations Adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, says:
“Employers must ensure that conflict, including allegations of bullying and harassment, is investigated promptly and fairly.
“Having an anti-bullying and harassment policy that outlines a robust approach to inappropriate behaviour can help to prevent conflict and enable people to speak up. This will help to create a culture where every individual feels able to challenge unfair treatment.”
People managers can be the cause or cure
Around three-quarters of employers say line managers would resolve conflict effectively (75%) and at an early stage (78%), but this view is undermined by the finding that nearly half (49%) admit managers can cause conflict in their teams, rising to 61% in public sector organisations.
Employees are generally positive about line managers, with more than three-quarters agreeing their manager is supportive if they have a problem (77%), treats them fairly (78%), and respects them as a person (79%).
However, of those who state they experience barriers to managing conflict, employers identified line management confidence in challenging inappropriate behaviour (38%), in addition to lack of role-modelling by senior leaders (38%), as the most common. This reinforces the need for more organisations to invest in people management skills, considering three in 10 organisations (30%) do not currently provide it.
Suff continues:
“Managers at all levels should be trained to manage people effectively and role model the right behaviours. People managers, senior leaders and HR professionals must work together to drive cultural change.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF appeals for US$58.8 million to address mpox crisis as cases among children rise17/09/2024 15:25:00
UNICEF has launched an appeal for US$58.8 million to address the rising mpox crisis across six African countries where children are most affected.
NHS Confederation responds to Liberal Democrat Party data on four-week waits to see a GP17/09/2024 13:15:00
Ruth Rankine responds to Liberal Democrat Party data that shows more patients waiting 4 weeks for a GP appointment.
CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey 202416/09/2024 12:15:00
COLLABORATION WITH BUSINESS KEY TO REASSURING EMPLOYERS ABOUT IMPACT OF REFORMS ON LABOUR FLEXIBILITY – CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey.
LGA - Further funding cuts for councils would be disastrous; urgent funding and reform is needed16/09/2024 09:05:00
Councils face a funding gap of more than £2 billion next year (2025/26) as the Local Government Association warns against any “disastrous” further cuts in the Autumn Budget.
NHS Confederation - Health leaders recognise Lord Darzi's diagnosis of issues facing the NHS13/09/2024 11:05:00
NHS leaders will work with the government to help address the the issues raised in the report.
LGA statement on Darzi report into state of the NHS13/09/2024 10:05:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, responded to the publication of Lord Darzi’s independent investigation into the state of the NHS
NHS Confederation - Improvements in NHS performance could be jeopardised by winter13/09/2024 09:05:00
Without extra support NHS performance improvements this summer could be reversed by a difficult winter.
CBI - Make Scotland a clean energy superpower that delivers a golden ticket for UK growth12/09/2024 16:15:00
CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith will call on the Holyrood and Westminster governments to unleash the “restless energy” of business to help turn Scotland’s energy sector into a dynamo of economic transformation for the UK.
CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy12/09/2024 14:05:00
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy.