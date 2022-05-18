WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD - Plenty of jobs and not enough candidates but regular pay still falls short of inflation
The statistics look backwards but most are braced for what’s coming next, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
Responding to yesterday’s ONS figures, Jonathan Boys, labour market economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, comments:
“Consumer confidence is waning, and forecasts of many economic indicators look gloomy, but the labour market remains in rude health. Businesses continue to post a record number of job vacancies, but candidates remain in short supply. Indeed, for the first time ever there are fewer unemployed people looking for work than there are vacancies.
“Most of today’s statistics relate to January to March 2022 so it’s like looking at the economy in the rear-view mirror while driving into a storm. Every successive forecast to inflation seems to climb a little higher, increasing the gap between wage growth and price growth. For now, regular pay (excluding bonuses) is growing slower than prices are growing. Those who benefit from a bonus are more fortunate. Total pay (including bonuses) is beating inflation and grew by 7%.
“As the earnings data show, the squeeze is hitting some harder than others. The difference between total pay growth in the private and public sectors – 8.2% and 1.6% respectively – is stark. Further help from government is inevitable and this should be targeted where need is greatest.
“Many businesses rightly feel a moral obligation to alleviate the squeeze on their workforce. If pay increases aren’t possible, employers should look at other measures they can take to improve financial wellbeing. CIPD research finds that employees working in a company with a financial wellbeing policy report being more likely to feel in control of their finances. However, just 18% of organisations currently have a financial wellbeing policy. CIPD research also shows that organisations could make employee benefits work harder. Several so-called ‘fringe’ benefits that help offset the cost of housing, travel and childcare can be of particular value to those on the lowest incomes.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Inflation: Families are desperate for government help with an emergency budget, says TUC18/05/2022 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady comments on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation rising to 9.0%.
TUC: Working people must not pay the price of government’s NI protocol “mess”18/05/2022 15:05:00
General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the government announcement on plans to scrap part of the Northern Ireland protocol.
The Power of Nutrition joins Soccer Aid for UNICEF, pledging to match public donations18/05/2022 13:25:00
Soccer Aid for UNICEF, taking place on Sunday 12 June at London Stadium, today announced a new partnership with charitable foundation The Power of Nutrition, who will match public donations and fundraising up to a total of £4 million.
CBI responds to latest inflation data18/05/2022 12:20:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist responds to latest inflation data
World a ‘virtual tinderbox’ for catastrophic levels of severe malnutrition in children – UNICEF18/05/2022 11:25:00
Soaring food prices driven by the war in Ukraine and pandemic-fuelled budget cuts set to drive up both need for, and cost of, life-saving therapeutic food treatment, the latter by up to 16 per cent
CBI NI responds to UK Government Northern Ireland Protocol statement17/05/2022 16:15:00
Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director responded to UK Government Northern Ireland Protocol statement
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics17/05/2022 15:15:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills responded to latest labour market statistics
Thousands of local authority buildings still contain asbestos – new TUC research16/05/2022 12:15:00
As newly elected councillors take their posts, the TUC and a group of MPs recently (Friday) warned that thousands of local authority buildings in England still contain asbestos.
TUC statement on independent investigation at TSSA16/05/2022 10:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady, and TUC President Sue Ferns, will meet with the President and senior representatives of TSSA to discuss and advise on the establishment of an independent investigation into claims of sexual harassment and misconduct.
CBI's new London Director targets innovation and skills action for economic growth13/05/2022 16:05:00
The CBI has appointed a new Director to head its London team – and Anneka Hendrick has pledged to support the capital’s businesses through the current cost-of-living and supply chain challenges towards renewed growth and prosperity.