CIPD responds to new government plans to make flexible working a day one right for employees

The CIPD reacts to news that millions of employees will be able to request flexible working from day one of their employment

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

“We’re delighted the Government is bringing in a day-one right to request flexible working. We’ve been calling for this change as it will help create fairer, more inclusive workplaces and improve access to flexible jobs for many people. Older workers, those with caring responsibilities and people with health conditions are among those who will particularly benefit.

“This new right will help normalise conversations about flexibility at the start of the employment relationship, with significant benefits for employees in terms of wellbeing and work-life balance. Just as importantly, it will also enable organisations to attract and retain a more diverse workforce and help boost their productivity and agility.”

