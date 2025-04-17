CIPD responds to Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, comments on the ruling:

“We welcome the clarification from today's Supreme Court ruling which sets out that the Equality Act’s definition of a woman is based on biological sex. This will provide further understanding for individuals and organisations in what has been a difficult area for employers to interpret and find the right balance, recognising the rights and beliefs that need to be upheld for all.

“Employers will need to ensure that their policies and approaches are up to date with today’s legal clarification of the position in the UK. However, there will remain legal and practical issues for employers to work through to support inclusion, dignity, and fairness at work and ensure all colleagues are protected from discrimination and harassment.”

“We hope that today's ruling will simplify some of the guidance and discussion in this space and as the CIPD, we are updating our own content and resources for HR professionals where needed.”

