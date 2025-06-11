WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD reveals its inaugural HR30 list, celebrating the senior HR professionals having an outstanding impact in their organisations
Announced on the first day of the CIPD’s Festival of Work, HR30 showcases the people leaders who have driven transformational change
The CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, has announced its inaugural HR30, a prestigious list of the 30 most influential and inspiring senior HR professionals who have had a measurable positive impact in their organisations in the past 12 months.
Judged by an experienced panel of people leaders and HR experts, HR30 celebrates the leaders shaping the future of the profession and showcases the vital work they do in leading change, encouraging innovation and inspiring their peers.
The final 30, announced as the CIPD kicks off its annual Festival of Work at Excel London, features senior HR leaders at organisations including the NHS, financial services firms, tech companies and charities.
CIPD Chief Executive Peter Cheese said: “The HR professionals on our first ever HR30 list are truly championing the vital work our profession does, delivering significant value to their organisations and their people.
“As the world of work continues to evolve, the role and impact of the HR profession has never been more vital to organisations’ success. HR30 is about recognising outstanding leaders in our profession and showcasing their achievements, but it’s also a platform for professional development and networking. We are delighted to recognise this influential group of HR leaders, and the learnings we can all take from them as they continue to deliver impactful people strategies in their organisations.”
The HR30 have been invited to a celebration event on the first day of the CIPD Festival of Work (11 June).
For more information about HR30 or to register your interest for 2026, see cipdhr30.co.uk
The 2025 HR30 are:
Helen Mills, People and Change Director, Department for Science, Technology and Innovation
Martyn Dicker, Director of People, Unicef UK
David Frost, Group People & Organisational Development Director, Dole plc
Mark Hendy, Chief HR Officer, Siderise Insulation
Lucy Bourne, Senior HR Director, Recordati Group
Mark Adam, Chief People Officer, Ministry of Justice
David Cooper, Chief People Officer, Circle Health Group
Jon Dawson, Chief People Officer, Lore Group
Clair Staines, Head of People and Talent, POWWR
Xian Mayes, Chief of People, Advantage Travel Partnership
Dr Andrew Stephenson, Chief People Officer, Equiniti
Lisa Wallis, Corporate Director of People and Culture, whg
Katie Obi, Chief People Officer, OneAdvanced
Caroline Andrews, Chief Customer and People Officer, IAG Cargo
Helen Bilton, Director of People & Culture, Autism Together
Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer, Experian
Claire Williams, Chief People and Operations Officer, Ciphr
Isabel Naidoo, Chief People Officer, Wise
Helen Ketteringham, Chief People Officer, NCFE
Matt Elliott, Chief People Officer, Bank of Ireland
Kerri O’Neill, Chief People Officer, Ipsos
Gemma Gair, Director of People and Development, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary
Raffaela Goodby, Chief People Officer, Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust
Fiona Ryland, Chief People Officer, Cabinet Office
Laura White, Senior HR Manager, Irwin M&E
Dr Najat El Mahdy, Director, Strategy, Organisational Development and HR, Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority
Maryam Mohamed Ahmed Ali, HR Director, Kingdom University
Beverley Flood, Head of People, Monmouthshire Building Society
Mohammed Alwaibari, Chief Human Resources Officer
Thomas Simons, Chief HR and OD Officer, NHS England
