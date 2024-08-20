WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - ‘Right to switch off’ should recognise the need for flexibility, says CIPD
The CIPD says the government’s proposed ‘right to switch off’ should be developed in consultation with employers and allow for some flexibility
Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, says:
“It’s important that any new 'right to switch off’ is introduced with sufficient flexibility to enable employers to contact employees outside normal working hours where unforeseen circumstances require this, for example due to sickness absence.
“It seems most likely the government will introduce this new right through a code of practice, which should allow employers to develop approaches which work for both them and their staff. There will be different demands for this type of flexibility depending on the sector and the nature of people's jobs, which would need to be recognised in the code of practice. Developed in the right way, in consultation with employers, such a code can help promote what is already adopted as good practice in many organisations and support workers' work-life balance and wellbeing.
“Employers will need to ensure they have clear policies which are aligned to any new code, clarifying the circumstances where managers can and cannot contact staff outside their usual working hours.”
