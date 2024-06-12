WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD - Robust pay growth despite a cooling labour market provides election campaign backdrop
The big challenges of the next decade such as net zero and public service provision will require a focus on the workforce
Responding to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures, Jon Boys, senior labour market economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, comments:
“Taken in the round the figures suggest that the labour market continues to cool but it’s a slow and gradual process. Unemployment and inactivity have edged up. However, unemployment remains at what is historically a very low level. Vacancies continue their long-term downward trend. This reflects that there is less churn in organisations than there was immediately after the pandemic and therefore a lesser need to hire to replace lost staff.
“Pay continues to defy the gravity of a cooling labour market, and regular earnings grew by 6%. With lower inflation this translates to a real-terms pay rise of 2.3%, helping to alleviate cost-of-living challenges.
“Big economic shocks like a pandemic require a quick response and innovative solutions but the slow and steady labour market we now find ourselves in gives employers and policymakers time to react. The big challenges of the next decade such as pursuing net zero and providing public services will require a focus on the workforce. The economy will need not only a larger workforce but also one equipped with the right skills. This will require a joined-up response that looks at immigration, education and skills policy, and health.”
Notes to editors
If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF - Almost 3,000 malnourished children at risk of “dying before their families’ eyes” as Rafah offensive disconnects them from treatment12/06/2024 15:25:00
Displacement, attacks on health, and dismal humanitarian access exacerbate the already desperate nutrition situation for Gaza’s children
UNICEF - Ukraine’s recovery is dependent on the recovery of children’s education12/06/2024 14:25:00
Ukraine’s recovery is dependent on the recovery of children’s education
CBI responds to the latest monthly GDP data for April - June 202412/06/2024 13:25:00
Ben Jones, Lead Economist, CBI responds to the latest monthly GDP data for April - June 2024
NHS Confederation responds to the Liberal Democrats announcement for a new rural GP fund to support doctors'12/06/2024 11:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the Liberal Democrats announcement for a new rural GP fund to support doctors'
NHS Confederation - Social care and its workforce critical to whole-system progress12/06/2024 10:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Social care workforce delivery plan 2024 to 2027.
CBI responds to the Conservative manifesto - GE2412/06/2024 10:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to the Conservative manifesto – GE24.
NHS Confederation responds to Conservative Party manifesto12/06/2024 09:25:00
The Conservative Party's manifesto has some welcome pledges but there remain concerns around capital funding and workforce.
UNICEF: Nearly 400 million young children worldwide regularly experience violent discipline at home – UNICEF11/06/2024 14:15:00
New data also reveal many young children are deprived of play, stimulation, and interaction with their parents and caregivers.
LABOUR MARKET: The Conservatives have failed working people, says TUC11/06/2024 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show unemployment and economic inactivity rising, while pay remains squeezed.