WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD - Summer sporting events raise questions for employers around work flexibility
The CIPD comments on the impact of sporting events, such as the Euros, Wimbledon and Olympics, on workplaces
David D’Souza, director of profession at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“July is a big month for sports fans, and many people across the UK are eagerly watching from home, the pub, or going to matches themselves. The widespread excitement can raise questions for employers around flexibility and how accommodating they should be. It's important that employers and managers are clear about their expectations of the workforce, and that employees book time off if events or their possible after-effects will impact their ability to work.
“Where an employer wants to support people’s desire to watch and is in the position to do so, flexible working arrangements could be explored. While flexibility in terms of location is not always possible in frontline and customer-facing roles, flexible working hours can help to boost employee morale and wellbeing, especially during the summer months. To be as fair and inclusive as possible, if employers are making allowances to bring in some flexibility and fun, this should be open to everyone in the business, not just the sports fans.
“Depending on the timing and significance of the event, employers may also choose to screen matches in the workplace, which can be a great opportunity for team building and bringing people together. Employers should consider their organisational culture and what works best for the business.”
Notes to editors
- The CIPD’s new fortnightly podcast, HR People Pod, discusses workplace flexibility around major sporting events. Listen here: https://www.cipd.org/uk/knowledge/podcasts/hr-people-pod/
If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF - 10 years of crises: The forgotten children of the Central African Republic03/07/2024 12:25:00
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF Representative in the Central African Republic Meritxell Relaño Arana—to whom quoted text may be attributed— at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva
CBI Northern Ireland responds to Economy Minister’s skills funding announcement03/07/2024 11:25:00
Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director responds to Economy Minister’s skills funding announcement
RoSPA sets new standard in global road safety with landmark qualification03/07/2024 11:05:00
RoSPA has been named as an accredited provider of Defensive Driver Training in the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers’ (the IOGP) Land Transportation Safety Practice document and has launched a new qualification – the RoSPA Level 2 International Award in Defensive Driving.
NHS Confederation - NHS needs to pick up the pieces after latest junior doctor strikes03/07/2024 10:25:00
Junior doctors went on strike from 7am Thursday 27 June to 7am Tuesday 2 July.
Half of voters don't believe living standards will improve under the next government, warns Citizens Advice02/07/2024 14:20:00
Citizens Advice says solutions to tackle falling living standards are missing in action from this election campaign.
CBI CEO tells the next government you can't be pro-growth without being pro-green - full speech text01/07/2024 11:05:00
In a speech today (Monday 1 July) the chief executive of the business organisation the CBI will warn of the risks of trying to “separate the economy from net zero” and tell whoever forms the next Government they “can’t be pro-growth and deliver for our people and communities, without being pro-green.”
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders welcome doctors' acceptance of Welsh Government pay offer28/06/2024 15:05:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to BMA Cymru Wales' news that secondary care doctors have voted to accept pay offers.
TUC - North East has suffered a 44% rise in child poverty in working households since 201028/06/2024 13:05:00
Since 2010, the North East has suffered a 44% increase in child poverty for working households, according to new TUC analysis published today (Friday).
CIPD - Northern Ireland Good Work Index: Workplace conflict puts strain on Northern Irish workers’ health and job quality28/06/2024 10:15:00
People who experience conflict in the workplace have lower job satisfaction and are more likely to experience poorer mental and physical health, according to the CIPD Good Work Index 2024: Northern Ireland report.
Unicef - Sudan is facing an unprecedented hunger catastrophe, say UN agency chiefs28/06/2024 09:05:00
Alarming new food security projections for Sudan show that Sudan is facing a devastating hunger catastrophe on a scale not seen since the Darfur crisis in the early 2000s, warn the heads of three United Nations agencies.