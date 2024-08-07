WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD supports repeal of minimum service levels strike rules
Rachel Suff, employee relations adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development supports repeal of minimum service levels strike rules
Rachel Suff, employee relations adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“When it was first proposed, we expressed concerns that this law would not enhance employment relations or protect the public and that it could undermine trust between trade unions and employers. Good employment relations start with collaboration and partnership, and we support the repeal of this legislation which many employers had raised concerns about.
“Repealing this legislation was a key pledge in Labour’s manifesto, so it’s not surprising to see the government move quickly. However, with a big new Employment Bill planned, the government needs to look at its reforms holistically and consult fully to ensure it has a full understanding of the wide-ranging implications for workplaces.”
The government's announcement on the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 has been published here.
