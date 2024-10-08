WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD Trust announces partnership with New Futures Network to boost HR representation on prison boards across the UK
The new collaboration will leverage the expertise of the people profession to better support prison leavers
The CIPD Trust is delighted to announce a new partnership with New Futures Network, which will ensure that the people profession has a valuable voice and consistent representation on prison boards across the UK.
The CIPD Trust aims to grow the CIPD’s social impact, extending its charitable works and building diversity within the people profession. It is teaming up with New Futures Network, which supports UK employers to work with prisons and recruit prison leavers, to identify and engage senior people professionals to join Employment Advisory Boards (EABs).
HR support for EABs will include practical advice and guidance for people in prisons around recruitment and skills, creating closer links between prisons and local employers, sharing the challenges employers face so there’s a deeper level of understanding within prisons, and mentoring for Prison Employment Leads.
This collaboration builds on the work undertaken by new Prisons Minister James Timpson, who was instrumental in creating EABs. His vision centred on bringing together business leaders and people in prisons, with the goal of providing employment opportunities and reducing reoffending. Today EABs advise, support and challenge prisons on their training and employment offer to prisoners and prison leavers, helping more people enter sustainable employment.
The partnership comes as the government has introduced emergency measures to ease prison overcrowding, including the early release of some prisoners.
Sally Eley, Head of the CIPD Trust, said:
“This partnership provides a unique opportunity to build on James Timpson’s excellent work, ensuring HR advice, support and expertise is consistently being provided in prisons across the UK. We are delighted that transforming the existing prison system has been one of the new government’s first priorities and we see the opportunity to have a strategic HR voice at the table within all prisons as a game-changer for the sector.”
Speaking today at the Prison Governors’ Association (PGA) Conference, Prisons and Probation Minister James Timpson said:
“We know that prison leavers are less likely to reoffend if they have a job within a year of release. So, getting them into work doesn’t just cut crime, it boosts our economy too. But for many, the process of applying for jobs can be daunting.
“That’s why I’m pleased to see a new partnership between the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development Trust and the New Futures Network. It will embed HR professionals in employment advisory boards, ensure that prison leavers can access HR advice to support them into work, provide mentoring for Prison Employment Leads and help us to create even closer links between prisons and local employers.”
Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“We’re very proud of the work that the CIPD Trust is doing to harness the skills of the people profession to bring about positive change, both on a societal level and for individuals who want to get back into work. This collaboration with New Futures Network is a timely and significant step forward in supporting prison leavers’ return to employment and helping organisations to tackle hard-to-fill vacancies, address skills gaps, and ultimately reduce reoffending.”
The CIPD Trust supports people with convictions as they prepare for life beyond the gates. In April it launched a new guide for organisations on recruiting, employing and retaining people with convictions and is currently delivering a mentoring programme matching people professionals with women at HMP Styal.
The cutting-edge scheme allows mentors to meet with female prisoners as they get ready for release and continue to support them as they transition to life outside and begin to look for work.
People professionals interested in making a real difference by mentoring someone with a conviction should visit here.
For more information on joining Employment Advisory Boards, visit here.
Notes to editors
- The CIPD Trust was launched in April 2022 to grow the CIPD’s social impact, amplify our purpose, extend our charitable works and continue to build diversity within our profession. The CIPD Trust Impact Report 2022-2023 is available here: CIPD Trust Impact Report 2022-2023
- The CIPD Trust Guide to recruiting, employing and retaining people with convictions can be downloaded here.
- New Futures Network is the specialist part of the HM Prison and Probation Service that partners businesses and prisons. These partnerships support businesses to fill skills gaps and prisoners to find employment on release. https://newfuturesnetwork.gov.uk/
If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - New pilot programme could provide blueprint for SME HR support08/10/2024 11:25:00
The CIPD and the Behavioural Insights Team launch a HR consultancy support pilot for SMEs, as government set to bring in raft of new employment laws
CBI responds to launch of new Regulatory Innovation Office08/10/2024 10:25:00
Naomi Weir, CBI Director of Technology and Innovation responds to launch of new Regulatory Innovation Office
ROSPA - The true cost of road traffic collisions is the devastating impact on lives08/10/2024 09:25:00
RoSPA’s mission in road safety advocacy extends beyond creating and implementing policies to prevent road traffic collisions – it involves recognising the profound impact these incidents have on individuals and families, says Road Safety Manager, England, Caitlin Taylor.
LGA - Extend vital regeneration fund by a year to boost local growth and avoid cliff edge, councils urge07/10/2024 16:25:00
Vital regeneration funding used to boost inclusive economic growth should be extended by a year to avoid a cliff edge in support for local projects, councils have urged.
NHS Confederation - Now is the time to make care closer to home a reality07/10/2024 15:25:00
Community providers are saying that now is the time to be serious about making care closer to home a reality.
NHS Confederation - Investing more in prevention could deliver £11 billion return on investment07/10/2024 14:25:00
The analysis is the latest in NHS Confederation and CF’s ‘The Value in Health series’.
UNICEF - Amid relentless attacks on children in Sudan, at least 13 children reportedly killed and another 4 injured in Al Kuma, North Darfur07/10/2024 13:25:00
At least 13 children were reportedly killed and another 4 injured in airstrikes in Al Kuma, in Sudan’s North Darfur State on Friday. The children who were killed were between the ages of 6 and 17.
TUC - It’s time to “stop the witch-hunt” against flexible working, says coalition of unions and equality campaigners07/10/2024 12:25:00
Unions and equality campaigners have today (Monday) condemned escalating attacks on flexible working.
CBI responds to CCUS funding announcement07/10/2024 11:05:00
CBI recently (04 October 2024) responded to CCUS funding announcement.