WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD Trust launches guide to support organisations in hiring refugees
New guidance outlines business benefits of hiring refugees, including tackling skills shortages and creating diverse workforces
The CIPD Trust has today published new guidance to support organisations and HR professionals to hire refugees. A guide for people professionals on hiring refugeesprovides practical recommendations for recruiting and retaining refugees, outlines relevant legislation, and highlights organisations who have successfully supported refugees into employment.
There are over 480,000 refugees in the UK*, who have a broad range of experience and skills. Research shows a third (33%) have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, while a quarter (26%) have a master’s degree or equivalent**. Refugees also often possess important skills such as adaptability, resilience and cross-cultural understanding. These skills can enrich teams, provide new insights and drive innovation.
The new guide outlines the business benefits of hiring refugees, including addressing skills shortages and gaps in the labour market, creating diverse workforces, and contributing to social responsibility.
Sally Eley, Head of Trust at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“Following the success of our guide to recruiting, employing and retaining people with convictions, we're very pleased to launch our second guide which is focused on supporting refugees into employment. This builds upon the work and findings of the CIPD Trust, to provide accessible and actionable advice for organisations of all sizes, who are looking to broaden their talent pool.
“At the CIPD Trust, we’re passionate about supporting those facing the biggest barriers into work. Refugees often need to completely rebuild their lives here in the UK, after fleeing their homes to escape conflict, climate catastrophe or persecution. Employment is one of the most important factors in their integration, and organisations can create meaningful change by helping them to start their lives again.”
Supporting refugees demonstrates a clear commitment to creating inclusive workplaces, as well as having societal and individual benefits. These include helping refugees to secure stable, long-term employment, participate in new communities and contribute to the economy.
Jen Stobart, Director of Tent UK, a network of over 70 companies committed to connecting refugees to work across the country, said:
“Hiring refugees is a win-win-win. For refugees, securing meaningful work is a vital step in rebuilding their lives and integrating into their new communities. For businesses, it means accessing a resilient and dedicated talent pool that brings fresh perspectives, a strong work ethic, and higher retention rates. For our country, hiring refugees means a stronger economy and a solution to labour shortages.
“Yet, as they seek to secure meaningful employment, refugees face many structural barriers that business can help tackle. HR professionals play a fundamental role in successfully recruiting and onboarding refugee talent.”
In 2017, Starbucks established a refugee hiring programme in partnership with the Refugee Council UK, which formed part of their global commitment to hire refugees.
Russell Butcher, Director of Strategic Programmes and Partner Resources at Starbucks EMEA said:
“Refugees bring many of the winning attributes and skills we look for. However, it goes beyond what refugees bring to Starbucks, as we look to create new paths for them to thrive. In the UK we’re working in collaboration with the Refugee Council UK. We’ve built a programme that delivers training to help refugees rebuild their lives through employment, which over 400 refugees have joined.”
A guide for people professionals on hiring refugees provides recommendations for people professionals when recruiting, inducting and retaining refugees, including:
- Considering the language in your job advertisements, using straightforward terms and avoiding jargon.
- Reflecting on your application process and whether its accessible, especially to someone who doesn’t speak English as their first language.
- Training hiring managers in relation to some of the barriers and challenges that refugees may experience when applying for jobs.
- Assigning a buddy or mentor who can help the new employee make connections with colleagues and answer day-to-day questions.
- Identifying any training needs that address differences between countries, for example legislation around health and safety or data protection.
- Adapting or adjusting standard expectations during probation or initial periods of employment and providing plenty of feedback and regular support.
While the guide provides broad advice, it recognises there are many differences between refugees and their experiences, and this may need to be tailored to particular needs. It may also need to be supplemented with advice taken from appropriate groups and the guide signposts to further guidance and organisations.
Notes to editors
- *According to data from UNHCR in mid-2024: Nowcasting refugee and asylum-seeker statistics | UNHCR
- **Based on a survey from the Commission on the Integration of Refugees
- The CIPD Trust Rebuilding Futures programme matches expert people professionals with people with refugee status, to provide specialist mentoring and employment support. Find out more: Rebuilding Futures: mentor refugees to succeed in work - CIPD Trust
- The CIPD Trust was launched in April 2022 to grow the CIPD’s social impact, amplify our purpose, extend our charitable works and continue to build diversity within our profession. The CIPD Trust Impact Report 2023-2024 is available here: Our Impact - CIPD Trust
If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Trump’s assault on workers should be “cautionary tale” for Britain, TUC general secretary warns19/02/2025 16:25:00
The TUC general secretary Paul Nowak has today (Wednesday) issued a stark warning to UK voters after President Trump’s first few weeks in power has seen him attack workers’ rights and vital workers’ institutions.
UNICEF - Multiple disease outbreaks heighten public health emergencies for children across Eastern and Southern Africa19/02/2025 15:25:00
Public health emergencies, including outbreaks of cholera, mpox and, more recently, viral haemorrhagic fevers, are posing significant threats to the safety and wellbeing of millions of children in Eastern and Southern Africa, UNICEF said today.
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to Audit Wales report on NHS workforce19/02/2025 12:20:00
Welsh NHS Confederation director Darren Hughes responds to Audit Wales' report on NHS workforce challenges and progress.
CIPD - Pay growth continues to rise against the odds but 2025 stands to be a difficult year for employers and jobseekers, says the CIPD19/02/2025 11:20:00
Employers face a difficult few months as rising costs are set to affect hiring and act as a barrier to growth, says the CIPD
Over a million workers on zero-hours contracts shows need for Employment Rights Bill18/02/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show over a million workers remain on zero-hours contracts.
TUC: Gender pay gap means women work first 48 days of the year unpaid17/02/2025 16:05:00
New TUC analysis reveals Women’s Pay Day for 2025 – the day when the average woman stops working for free compared to the average man – was yesterday (Sunday, 16 February 2025).
First astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission17/02/2025 13:15:00
John McFall has been cleared to become the first person with a physical disability to take part in a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
LGA Responds to IPPR Report on unbuilt homes17/02/2025 10:15:00
The IPPR has released a new report that has found 1.4m houses have been left unbuilt by developers since 2007.
Spending Review: Councils could face £8bn funding black hole by 2028/2917/02/2025 09:15:00
Councils in England should be a major driver to boost local growth over the coming years but could face a funding gap of more than £8 billion by 2028/29 without adequate funding, new analysis by the Local Government Association reveals.