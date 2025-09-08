WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD welcomes £338 million investment into government's Connect to Work programme
The CIPD reacts to additional funding for government initiative to support more people into work
Rachel Suff, senior wellbeing adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“We’re pleased to see additional investment for employment support to help more people access and stay in work. Individualised placement support is proven to be effective in helping those who can face complex barriers to employment and it’s positive to see the linkage between work, health and skills to boost economic participation.
“Economic inactivity is an urgent challenge for the UK economy, so we welcome the localised government focus to join up support and build the skills of the workforce. Additionally, offering targeted support and incentives for businesses to hire individuals who face disadvantages in the labour market, particularly those with disabilities or aged 50+, can help these groups into work, boosting overall economic productivity.”
Notes to editors
- Government press release is available here.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Welcoming Peter Kyle MP to the role of Secretary of State for Business & Trade08/09/2025 12:15:00
Welcoming Peter Kyle MP to the role of Secretary of State for Business & Trade.
NHS Confederation - Supporting the development of neighbourhood health centres08/09/2025 11:05:00
A new strategic partnership will support system leaders to utilise and repurpose their existing estates for neighbourhood health.
Right to Buy reforms cause spike in applications but councils expect long-term benefits – LGA survey08/09/2025 09:05:00
While recent reforms of Right to Buy (RTB) precipitated a sharp uptick in applications from people wanting to buy their council houses, local authorities see long-term benefits from them for boosting their stock of social housing, a new survey by the Local Government Association has found.
Audit Scotland - Exits of senior officers at Glasgow City Council fell short of standards expected05/09/2025 09:05:00
The processes, decisions and actions that enabled five senior Glasgow City Council officers to take significant early retirement and redundancy payouts fell short of the behaviour and standards expected of public servants.
Public overwhelmingly back wealth tax package to fix public services and rebuild Britain – new TUC poll04/09/2025 17:25:00
The TUC has today (Thursday) published new polling which shows the public overwhelmingly back a package of taxes on wealth, bank and gambling companies to fund our public services and rebuild Britain.
NHS Confederation responds to publication of the latest LeDeR report03/09/2025 16:20:00
It will take sustained effort from across the health sector to ensure these gaps are closed further and faster
LGA responds to ban on selling high-caffeine energy drinks to children03/09/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to ban on selling high-caffeine energy drinks to children
UNICEF - Global funding cuts could force 6 million more children out of school in the coming year03/09/2025 13:25:00
As global education funding faces steep cuts, an estimated 6 million additional children could be out of school by the end of 2026, around one-third of them in humanitarian settings, UNICEF warned in a new analysis released today.
LGA - Record number of invites to free early detection NHS health checks as councils urge people not to ignore invite03/09/2025 11:25:00
Latest figures show that 1.04 million people over 40 were invited for the free health check in the first quarter of 2025, a record number of invites. From this, more than 320,000 checks designed to detect and prevent serious illness were completed in the first quarter of the year.