CIPD welcomes £338 million investment into government's Connect to Work programme

The CIPD reacts to additional funding for government initiative to support more people into work

Rachel Suff, senior wellbeing adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

“We’re pleased to see additional investment for employment support to help more people access and stay in work. Individualised placement support is proven to be effective in helping those who can face complex barriers to employment and it’s positive to see the linkage between work, health and skills to boost economic participation.

“Economic inactivity is an urgent challenge for the UK economy, so we welcome the localised government focus to join up support and build the skills of the workforce. Additionally, offering targeted support and incentives for businesses to hire individuals who face disadvantages in the labour market, particularly those with disabilities or aged 50+, can help these groups into work, boosting overall economic productivity.”

