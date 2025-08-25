WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD welcomes extension of Youth Guarantee trailblazer scheme but warns bolder action is needed
The CIPD responds to UK Government announcement that £45 million scheme will be extended
Lizzie Crowley, senior skills adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“We welcome the announcement that the Youth Guarantee trailblazer scheme will be extended by another year with an additional investment of £45 million, but bolder action is required.
“The latest NEET figures show no improvement, with stubbornly high numbers persisting. The government should urgently revisit the case for an Apprenticeship Guarantee, ensuring every young person has a clear pathway into a high quality, employer-backed apprenticeship opportunity. The case for stronger action to support the training and employment of young people is further underlined in light of measures to be introduced in the Employment Rights Bill, which could mean employers are less likely to take a chance on young workers with limited experience and more development needs.”
Notes to editors
- Government announcement available here.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's Q1 quality of service results for 2025-2625/08/2025 11:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail did not met its delivery targets for First or Second class post between April and June 2025,
WWF calls on investors to support the Tropical Forest Forever Facility25/08/2025 10:05:00
WWF is calling on investors to support the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), a global effort led by the government of Brazil to provide long-term finance to countries that keep their tropical forests standing.
Unicef - Famine confirmed for first time in Gaza22/08/2025 16:15:00
More than half a million people in Gaza are trapped in famine, marked by widespread starvation, destitution and preventable deaths, according to new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis. Famine conditions are projected to spread from Gaza Governorate to Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis Governorates in the coming weeks.
We want to hear from union health and safety reps22/08/2025 13:15:00
Welcome to the TUC’s survey of union health and safety representatives, which we carry out every two years.
Manufacturing output volumes fall in three months to August – CBI Industrial Trends Survey22/08/2025 10:05:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell at a sharp pace in the quarter to August, after being broadly flat in July, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect output to fall again over three months to November.
NHS Confederation - NHS's unwavering commitment to patients clear in latest performance statistics22/08/2025 09:05:00
Several areas saw commendable improvements, including emergency departments, ambulance handover delays and the longest waits for treatment.
TUC: Gender pension gap means retired women effectively stop receiving pension from today21/08/2025 12:15:00
The gender pension gap in the UK means that retired women effectively go over four months each year without getting a pension – the equivalent of losing out on £7,600 a year on average.
NHS Confederation - Clarity on expectations for cancer care improvement welcomed21/08/2025 09:25:00
NHS leaders are committed to doing more, as they know how important it is to get this right, says Darren Hughes.
NHS Confederation - New briefing highlights challenges facing crisis and inpatient mental health services20/08/2025 12:25:00
Rebecca Gray said needs of many individuals are still unmet due to demand outstripping capacity.