CIPD welcomes extension of Youth Guarantee trailblazer scheme but warns bolder action is needed

Lizzie Crowley, senior skills adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

“We welcome the announcement that the Youth Guarantee trailblazer scheme will be extended by another year with an additional investment of £45 million, but bolder action is required.

“The latest NEET figures show no improvement, with stubbornly high numbers persisting. The government should urgently revisit the case for an Apprenticeship Guarantee, ensuring every young person has a clear pathway into a high quality, employer-backed apprenticeship opportunity. The case for stronger action to support the training and employment of young people is further underlined in light of measures to be introduced in the Employment Rights Bill, which could mean employers are less likely to take a chance on young workers with limited experience and more development needs.”

