CIPD Welcomes 'Get Britain Working' Plans to Tackle Economic Inactivity and Boost Workforce Inclusion

Commenting on the Government’s Get Britain Working plans, Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

“Get Britain Working is a step in the right direction to tackle the UK’s stubborn challenge of economic inactivity. Piloting joined up support services in some of the worst affected areas will provide some invaluable learnings that can then be applied more broadly, while helping people into work.

“We welcome the launch of the ‘Keep Britain Working’ Review to see how employers can recruit and retain employees with health conditions, mobility issues and those returning to work after periods of sickness or longer-term absence. As the CIPD, we will be engaging with our members in the people profession to inform this important review and ensure that those that are able to work, can find work that also works for them.”

On Jobcentre reform:

“Plans to overhaul Jobcentres and provide more quality support and coaching to jobseekers is a welcome move, especially for those who have been out of the labour market for some time. The move to provide a new digital offer stands to be a significant development, helping jobseekers access services wherever they are. It could be particularly beneficial for those with mobility challenges who might struggle to access services in person.

“These are welcome developments for jobseekers, but the government must also consider how it can improve engagement between jobcentres and employers as CIPD research finds fewer than one in 10 employers currently see Jobcentre Plus as an effective source for recruiting employees*.”

On the Youth Guarantee:

“The Youth Guarantee is a positive step for helping young people get the training and support they need to get their working lives started on the right foot, earning as they’re learning. However, we want the government to go a step further and provide a specific Apprenticeship Guarantee for any young person under 24, not just those aged 18-21 as currently planned. And there’s strong support for this with nine in 10 employers surveyed by the CIPD backing the introduction of an Apprenticeship Guarantee for 16-24 year-olds.

“The Youth Guarantee is not sufficient to address the collapse of apprenticeships in recent years. We need a broader ambition from government to make apprenticeships a viable alternative to university for many more young people and improve vocational pathways into employment.”

On tackling economic inactivity:

“Economic inactivity is an urgent challenge for the UK economy, so we welcome government focus on particular groups and regions of the country to join up support and help more people into work, and to look at ways to help build the skills of the workforce.

“Additionally, offering targeted support and incentives for businesses to hire economically inactive individuals, particularly those with disabilities or aged 50+, can help these groups into work, boosting overall economic productivity.

“It will also be important for Government to consult closely with employers on the implementation of the many measures in the Employment Rights Bill to ensure they don’t act as a disincentive for business to hire from disadvantaged groups such as those with long-term health conditions or the long-term unemployed.”

On the role of UK employers:

“We welcome the review into the role of UK employers in promoting healthy and inclusive workplaces. Employers, line managers and people professionals have a crucial role to play in ensuring that work is healthy and fulfilling and can be accessed by people with different abilities and health needs. Employers can also put in place reasonable adjustments and flexible working practices to help people get into and stay in work. As the professional body for HR and people development the CIPD looks forward to having an active role in these discussions, working with our members and employer connections.”

