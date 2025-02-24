WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - Wellbeing experts unite to help create a healthier workforce in Wales
Influential speakers join line-up for new CIPD Wellbeing at Work Conference in North Wales
A stellar line-up of wellbeing experts has been announced for a new Wellbeing at Work Conference in North Wales – delivered by the CIPD in Wales team - which will focus on improving the physical, mental and financial wellbeing of workers.
Taking place on Wednesday 26 March 2025 at Rossett Hall Hotel in Wrexham, the speaker line-up includes influential HR leaders, along with academics and senior health professionals. Together they will deliver topical sessions aimed at creating a healthier, more resilient, and productive workforce in Wales.
These sessions include:
- Promoting physical activity to enhance work-place productivity – delivered by Professor Jamie Macdonald, Bangor University.
- Compassionate leadership and its impact on employee wellbeing – delivered by Andrew Cooper and Dr Adrian Neal of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
- How to improve wellbeing in the workplace – delivered by Vanessa Trimble of RCS, a social enterprise that works with partners such as Welsh Government, DWP, and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to deliver targeted wellbeing and therapy services
Rising sickness & poor mental health
The CIPD conference will also provide an opportunity to explore a range of free wellbeing guidance and resources to help businesses better support their employee’s wellbeing and mitigate rising levels of employee sickness absence and poor mental health.
CIPD data has revealed that employee sickness absence is at its highest level for the past decade. UK employees were absent an average of 7.8 days in 2023, compared to the pre-pandemic rate of 5.8 days, with mental ill health the main cause of long-term sickness absence among employees.
Annabelle Llanes Sierra, Engagement Manager, the CIPD in Wales commented:
“A healthy, happy workforce is a more productive and motivated workforce, which is crucial in today’s challenging business landscape.
“This conference will provide the ideal opportunity for businesses to explore how they can better support the physical, mental and financial wellbeing of their workers and reap the benefits of a healthier and more engaged workforce.”
The impact of financial stress and the importance of employers helping support their workers with their financial wellbeing will also be addressed at the conference. This is particularly pertinent for many, as more than 21 million people expect their finances to worsen over the next year, according to research by debt charity, StepChange.
Sandy Highfield, Development Officer at Moneyworks Wales - a collaboration of not-for-profit financial cooperatives in Wales - will speak about the importance of financial wellbeing at the conference. She commented:
“The rising cost of living has led to many households suffering a reduction in disposable income, and money worries can have a detrimental effect on people’s mental and physical health, along with their performance at work.
“We are committed to improving the financial wellbeing of Welsh workers, so at this event we will be demonstrating how employers can help cultivate a financially healthy workforce and empower employees to make better financial decisions.”
Joining Moneyworks Wales will be guest speaker, Jayne Bellis, Founder of Pennysmart CIC - which helps people facing debt crisis. Drawing from her extensive experience in the debt advice sector, Jayne will highlight valuable resources and strategies to help workers deal with problem debt and mitigate the impact of financial stress on employee wellbeing.
The full agenda and tickets to attend the conference on Wednesday 26 March at the Rossett Hall Hotel in Wrexham (09:30-15:30) are available to purchase here. Tickets are free for CIPD members and £30.00+ VAT for non-members.
Notes to editors
- The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies. It’s the professional body for HR, L&D, OD and all people professionals – experts in people, work and change. With almost 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using its research, insights and learning – it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.
- www.cipd.org
