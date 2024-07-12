WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - What does the Euros final mean for workplaces on Monday?
The CIPD comments on Sunday’s England vs Spain Euros final and its impact on work – will employees need extra time?
David D’Souza, director of profession at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“Given the significance of this year's Euros final, we’re expecting some sore heads on Monday which stand to have a knock-on effect on work.
“Businesses should be clear on their expectations of staff, but also recognise it’s unlikely to be, depending on the result, ‘business as usual’ on Sunday and into Monday for many people.
“For those who are expecting to go all out in their celebrations they should plan to book time off where they can. Employers can also look at how they can be a bit more flexible. This could mean a change to working hours or a later start on Monday if people need it. There are times when we all go above and beyond the call of duty for work and in turn, employers can give something back by being flexible for big moments like this. It’s not a right, but it is a reasonable consideration.
“It’s possible businesses may see a spike in absence on Monday. People should book the day off to avoid any abuses of sickness policy. If businesses do suspect abuse of the system, we would suggest that they reiterate the policy and what consequences may be if it is repeatedly tested.
“The knock-on effects of this kind of event highlight that flexibility isn’t always open to all. Some of those currently working from home may easily benefit from a lie in, or a change in working hours on Monday, whereas those that work on-site or in a customer-facing environment will have far fewer options. That’s why it’s important that businesses explore all kinds of flexibility for staff, looking at when and how they work, not just where.”
