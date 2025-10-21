CIPD’s Annual Conference and Exhibition 2025 to focus on navigating future challenges

The CIPD has revealed the programme for its Annual Conference and Exhibition 2025, taking place at Manchester Central on 5-6 November.

The Annual Conference and Exhibition brings people professionals together to address the biggest issues facing the world of work, while offering thought-provoking discussions and opportunities to connect and learn from each other. It will provide valuable insights for HR, OD and L&D practitioners, enhancing their confidence to tackle current business challenges, drive productivity within their organisations and invest in their own professional development.

The rich conference agenda, which will also be available to view online, runs across four streams with sessions spotlighting the latest research and guidance in:

Career development: For people professionals looking to advance their careers, whether as generalists, specialists in areas like wellbeing or L&D, or in leadership roles, in line with knowledge and behaviours of the CIPD Profession Map.

Employee experience: How strategic HR practices can transform organisations by enhancing employee satisfaction, productivity, retention, and wellbeing.

Future skills: Exploring the skills needed for an evolving workplace, with a focus on AI, leadership, soft skills and L&D, to ensure a resilient, future-ready workforce.

Leadership and engagement: How to develop effective leaders and managers, building leadership programmes that foster innovation, agility, and purpose.

Keynote speakers across the two-day conference include mathematician and STEM advocate Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, science broadcaster and emergency medical doctor Professor Kevin Fong OBE, chief fire officer, neuroscientist and author Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton KSFM and Radio 4’s Today programme presenter Nick Robinson.

Accompanying the conference is a free exhibition showcasing the latest products and services across HR, technology, L&D, and reward and benefits. An extensive programme of free experiences will also take place in the exhibition hall, including expert presentations, a careers hub, employment law clinic, CIPD membership assessment support centre and roundtable discussions on critical issues in the Employment Rights Bill.

New for 2025, the learning lab will offer live demos and practical sessions to help people professionals build skills and increase their impact, as well as contributing to their ongoing professional development.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, says:

“Our Annual Conference and Exhibition provides a terrific opportunity to gain new insights, network, grow professionally and learn new ways to boost performance, improve business outcomes and shape the future of the profession.

“As the political, business and technology landscapes rapidly evolve, organisations need people professionals who can drive meaningful change. Understanding how to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities around areas as diverse as AI, employment law changes, and health and wellbeing, is more important than ever.

“Now in its 78th year, our flagship event provides people professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive, and we look forward to welcoming delegates back to Manchester Central.”

