CIPS Corporate Award: Advanced Practitioner New Delivery Model
The CIPS Corporate Award Advanced Practitioner programme is changing from October 2022.
Modules will take a new blended approach to learning through less slide content and increased group discussion, drawing on best practice examples and case studies. A CIPS pre-learning stage is also being introduced, and we will implement a resource library of Welsh public sector content to ensure delivery is as relevant as possible across the programme.
Please note, if you are currently a student on the existing advanced practitioner programme, these changes will not affect you.
The modules are:
- Leadership and Management in Procurement and Supply
- Commercial Management in Procurement and Supply Management
- Global Strategic Supply Chain Management
- Category Management Procurement and Supply Management
- Contract Management in Procurement and Supply Chain Management
- Project, Programme and Change Management in Procurement and Supply Management
If you have any best practice examples, or case studies relevant to the modules above that you would like to share, please e-mail: CommercialCapability@gov.wales.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/cips-corporate-award-advanced-practitioner-new-delivery-model
