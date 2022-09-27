CIPS Corporate Award: Advanced Practitioner Programme

The Welsh Government is working with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply to deliver a Corporate Award Programme for the Welsh public sector.

The CIPS corporate award forms part of the Welsh Government’s capacity and capability programme. It aims to provide staff with professional development opportunities, creates professionals of the future, addresses the capacity issues faced across the profession and raises the profile of procurement in Wales. We have funded over 194 places across the Corporate Award Programme, and we hope to support the growth of the profession in the future.

The CIPS Corporate Award course is attractive to several students as it is a work based, modular, applied learning programme that offers a route to full MCIPS and Chartered Status in an accelerated timescale, of approximately 15 months. The course is currently delivered through a virtual on-line platform, using Zoom for face-to-face lectures. Assessment are assignment based and a 10,000 word project required at the end of the course. On completion students will be eligible to apply for MCIPS status, having evidenced the desired number of years procurement experience required.

Applicants will be required to evidence that they have already completed the CIPS L4/Diploma, the Practitioner programme available via Welsh Government or have successfully passed the CIPS competency assessment upon application to apply for the Advances Practitioner course.

For further information about the CIPS Corporate Award Programme please click here.

How to express an interest

To express your interest in this course please e-mail CommercialCapability@gov.wales. When submitting your EOI, please ensure you provide the title of the course, your name, job title and employers organisation. We will notify you when the programme is open for applications.

Before submitting your expression of interest, please ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria and conditions seen within the supporting documents.

