Circular Economy Strategy consultation

Draft plan to increase reuse and recycling whilst growing the economy.

Proposals aimed at creating new jobs and driving economic growth by keeping materials and goods in use for as long as possible have been published for consultation.

The draft Circular Economy Strategy sets out plans to increasing reuse, repair and recycling rates, for example by:

increasing the reuse of construction materials

supporting sustainable alternatives to fast-fashion

increasing EV battery re-purposing, recycling and material reprocessing

exploring ways to cut food waste

The draft Strategy will develop sector specific road-maps for four of the five sectors with the greatest potential for increasing reuse, repair and recycling rates in Scotland - the built environment, net zero energy infrastructure, textiles and food. Actions for the fifth sector, transport, will be included in the forthcoming draft Climate Change Plan.

Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin said:

“Reducing, reusing and recycling materials has a huge role to play in Scotland’s response to tackling the climate crisis. “It also brings huge benefits to households and communities – from lowering the costs of items and creating new jobs to cutting the amount of litter on our streets, helping to improve our local environment and protect wildlife. “By supporting Scotland to move towards a culture where keeping materials and goods in use for as long as possible is the norm, we will also be able to drive economic growth by increasing the resilience of our supply-chains and encouraging innovation. “This consultation outlines priority sectors key to cutting waste and capitalising on the economic opportunities that a circular economy presents to businesses. I urge everyone to take part.”

Background

Take part in the consultation: A Draft Circular Economy Strategy for Scotland – gov.scot

The Circular Economy (Scotland) Act 2024 requires Ministers to prepare a circular economy strategy to support Scotland’s transition to a zero waste and circular economy. Circular Economy (Scotland) Act 2024

The draft strategy builds on actions set out in the Circular Economy and Waste Route Map which sets out 11 priority actions where efforts and resources will be concentrated to support a transition to a circular economy by 2030.

The Circular Economy Strategy consultation will run for 12 weeks, until 13 January with the final strategy planned for publication in 2026. This will include a monitoring and indicator framework that will inform future targets from 2027.

Scotland's circular economy and waste route map to 2030 – gov.scot