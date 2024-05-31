Citizen Advice responds to the latest quarterly statistics on the roll-out of smart meters in Great Britain

Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, responded to the latest quarterly statistics on the roll-out of smart meters in Great Britain

"Smart meters can help households save money on their energy bills, but the figures show millions are missing out on these benefits because their meters aren't working as they should.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg. Our research shows 20% of households with smart meters still have to submit regular manual readings. And nearly a third experienced issues with their in-home display.

"Suppliers have been too slow to fix issues with people’s smart meters. We need new rules to ensure energy suppliers identify and fix problems as quickly as possible.”

