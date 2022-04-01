WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Citizens Advice crisis support record broken again in March
Citizens Advice has for the third month in a row broken its bleak record for providing crisis support.
In March 2022 so far, the charity referred 24,752 people to food banks or to other charitable support, up by 44% compared to the same time last year.
Research from the charity has revealed that around five million people will be unable to pay their energy bills from April even accounting for the support the government has already announced. This number will almost triple, to 1 in 4 people in the UK - over 14 million - when the price cap rises again in October based on current predictions.
With the cost-of-living crisis ramping up, Citizens Advice frontline advisers from opposite ends of the country have shared their perspective on the problems rising costs are causing.
Conal, an adviser for Citizens Advice in Blackpool, which according to government figures is the most deprived council in England said:
"Heat or eat choices were sadly common in Blackpool even before price hikes, but the stories are getting worse.
"One person we helped had a broken boiler they couldn’t afford to fix so they were boiling the kettle and washing themselves in the sink. Another couldn’t cover the cost of using the oven or hob so they’re surviving on microwave meals. Parents have resorted to handwashing clothes and skipping meals just so they can provide for their kids.
"We do our absolute best to give people support and advice, but sometimes we're running up against a brick wall. People simply don't have enough to cover the basics and a fuel voucher or food bank referral can only go so far."
Simon, an adviser at Citizens Advice in Hart in Hampshire, which according to government figures is the least deprived council in England said:
"We have seen a notable uptick in people seeking debt advice, and needing energy grants or foodbank vouchers. I can’t see this going down anytime soon - and this will have a big knock-on impact on people’s relationships and mental health.
“Hart may be an affluent area, but we’re seeing a real imbalance between those who can and can’t afford the essentials.”
Some of the issues Citizens Advice teams have helped with in the last week:
- A pregnant woman struggling to get help from her energy company and having to drastically cut energy use to prevent debts growing
- A woman who is caring for her elderly mother in her home, but who can’t afford to heat the house to keep her warm
- A man recently out of hospital with pneumonia who’s having to wrap themselves in blankets to stay warm because they can’t afford to put the heating on
All received crisis support from Citizens Advice with referrals to food banks or other charitable support.
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:
“The energy price cap rise will be potentially ruinous for millions of people across the country. It comes just as another new, bleak record is set for people needing crisis support from Citizens Advice.
“The support announced so far from the government simply isn’t enough for those who’ll be hit hardest. With the long-anticipated price rises now hitting, many more people will face the kind of heart-rending choices that our frontline advisors already see all too often.”
Notes to editors
-
Figures for crisis support represent the number of people Citizens Advice helps with either ‘Food Banks’ or ‘Other Charitable Support’. From 1 March - 29 March 2022, Citizens Advice helped 24,752 people with these issues. In February 2022, we helped 24,185 people and in January 2022 23,986 people. In total, 62,361 people have needed crisis support since the New Year.
-
According to the government’s 2019 Indices of Multiple Deprivation figures Blackpool has the highest average rank for Indices of Multiple Deprivation amongst its LSOAs (26765.29). Hart has the lowest average rank for Indices of Multiple Deprivation amongst its LSOAs (3284.07).
-
14 million figure and five million figure based on analysis of a representative poll of 6,000 adults (18+) in the UK conducted by ICM Unlimited for Citizens Advice in January 2022. The difference between the current price cap (£1277) and the April price cap (£1971) is £694, just under £60 per month. The combined impact of the £350 Council Tax and energy rebates reduce this to £30 per month. 9.85% of people surveyed said they had less than £30 left after paying for their essential bills.
-
Population estimate is based on 9.85% of the estimated UK adult (18+) population in 2022 of 53,200,000 taken from the Annual Population Survey estimates via Nomis.
-
Based on analysis of a representative poll of 6,000 adults (18+) in the UK conducted by ICM Unlimited for Citizens Advice. The difference between the current price cap (£1277) and the forecast October price cap (£3000) is £1,723, just under £145 per month. The combined impact of the £350 Council Tax and energy rebates reduce this to £115 per month. 27.19% of people surveyed said they had less than £115 left after paying for their essential bills.
-
Population estimate is based on 27.19% of the estimated UK adult (18+) population in 2022 of 53,200,000 taken from the Annual Population Survey estimates via Nomis.
- Citizens Advice includes the national charity; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and post. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- The Citizens Advice Witness Service provides free, independent support for prosecution and defence witnesses in every criminal court in England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice offers Pension Wise services at 500 locations in England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice’s services are free, independent, confidential and impartial, and available to all regardless of race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, religion, age or nationality.
- To get advice online or find your local Citizens Advice, visit citizensadvice.org.uk
- For consumer advice, call the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 to talk in Welsh.
- We helped 2.6 million people face to face, by phone, email and webchat in 2017-18. For service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice staff are supported by over 23,000 trained volunteers, working at over 2,500 locations in England and Wales.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Patients Association - Maternity services must listen to patients to avoid repeating failures identified in Ockenden Report31/03/2022 15:15:00
The final report of the Independent Review of Maternity Services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is shocking and heart-breaking to read. The lost opportunities to learn from mistakes, blaming women for failures in care, and a culture of not listening to families involved.
LGA responds to Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan31/03/2022 13:15:00
Vice Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer Stronger Communities Board, Cllr Mohan Iyengar responded to the publication of the Government’s Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan
WWF - UK’s shift to sustainable farming at risk if government does not learn lessons from UK-Australia trade deal31/03/2022 11:40:00
A coalition of organisations including WWF, Compassion in World Farming, Greener UK, RSPCA, Sustain and Which? has condemned the UK Government’s failure to safeguard environmental protections, food safety and animal welfare standards in the UK-Australia trade deal, warning that UK standards will be eroded over time if lessons are not learned from the negotiations.
CIPD - One in five people say their employer is not doing enough to support their financial wellbeing31/03/2022 10:40:00
New research from the CIPD highlights fragile state of many employees’ finances, but highlights the positive impact workplace support can have
Patients Association - British Social Attitudes survey shows patients have run out of patience with NHS31/03/2022 09:40:00
The finding that public satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to its lowest level since 1997 should be a warning to the Government that the situation for patients seeking care is now really very bad.
Seafarers minimum wage plan “half a step forward”, says TUC29/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the suggestion that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps may bring forward legislation this week to extend the UK minimum wage to seafarers.
LGA responds to SEND and Alternative Provision Green Paper29/03/2022 10:40:00
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the Government’s SEND and Alternative Provision Green Paper
LGA responds to Schools White Paper29/03/2022 09:40:00
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Deputy Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the Government’s Schools White Paper, which gives councils powers to set up their own multi-academy trusts
Private sector growth accelerates in the three months to March - Growth Indicator28/03/2022 16:05:00
Private sector activity grew at a slightly faster pace in the three months to March (+18% from +13% in February), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.