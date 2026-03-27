Citizens Advice gives crisis support every 30 seconds as bill rises loom

Ahead of key bills including council tax and water rising from April, cost-of-living pressures continue to hold households in a vice-like grip, pushing them deeper into debt, Citizens Advice warns

The charity has helped more than 51,000 people with crisis support so far this year.

Renters, disabled people and single parents are among those most likely to seek support.

The money owed by people seeking help with debt is now at record levels.

Citizens Advice calls on the government to build on action taken so far and throw households in crisis “a lifeline”.

New analysis from the charity reveals it has supported more than 51,000 people, the equivalent of one person every 30 seconds, with crisis support (such as a foodbank referral or charitable grant) so far this year.

When broader cost-of-living issues like energy bills and council tax arrears are included, the number of people seeking help swells to a staggering 175,000.

Citizens Advice is warning the sobering figures demonstrate how many household budgets have already gone beyond breaking point and unable to withstand financial pressures, pushing them deeper in the red.

The average amount of debt owed by people the charity sees has hit a record £9,500, up 12% on last year. On average, more than a third of this debt (42%) is arrears on essential bills, such as energy and council tax.

With global instability threatening further price shocks, and key essential bills going up in April, Citizens Advice is anticipating the number of people pushed into debt could grow further.

The charity pointed to the significant moves the government has already made to help struggling households, heralding the scrapping of the two-child benefit limit as a sea change. It says this, alongside existing measures to tackle cost-of-living pressures including action to bring down energy bills for everyone from April, is a step in the right direction.

However, for households at crisis point, Citizens Advice warns more help is needed. It’s calling for better-targeted support for people struggling most with energy bills, help with soaring rent costs and speeding up action to get people out of debt.

Nicky*: “I’m struggling more than ever now, it’s getting out of control”

Nicky* is in her 60s and lives in the South of England. After becoming a carer for her late partner and then being made redundant from her job working in a cafe, her finances deteriorated. She’s currently looking for work, but after paying bills she has less than £60 a month for groceries. She is being pushed into debt, and would rather skip meals than borrow money to pay for food. Citizens Advice has supported her to get food vouchers.

She says: “The money started running out. By the time I’d paid bills there was nothing left for food. I’m struggling more than ever now. I’ve got to the stage where people are trying to take direct debits out of my account but there isn’t the money there to have. It’s getting out of control.

“I was getting a council tax discount but I’ve fallen behind so I’m waiting to see if I get the full bill. I’m a bit worried about my phone bill. I’ve fallen behind and I’ve got a message saying for late payments they can add more on. I owe the water company quite a bit of money.

“I don’t eat a lot and I’m ill quite a lot. I owe relatives a little money but I don’t like borrowing, I’d rather starve. I try to pay my bills on time but it just doesn’t leave me enough money to eat properly. That’s all I’d ask for, just some money for food.”

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“Our data reveals the scale of the problem facing people; households are buckling under cost-of-living pressures, and too many are reaching crisis.

“Every day our advisers see people at breaking point, with nowhere left to cut back and debts spinning out of control. Now, worrying global events look likely to bring fresh challenges to already stretched budgets.

“That is why the government must give a lifeline to the households struggling the most. This should include help with rent costs, better-targeted support with energy bills, as well as measures to tackle record breaking levels of debt.”

For more information contact: press.office@citizensadvice.org.uk | Tel: 03000 231 080 | Out-of-hours contact number: 0845 099 0107

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