WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Citizens Advice - Half a billion pounds spent on subscriptions that rolled over without people realising during the cost-of-living crisis
Four in five (80%) people in the UK in support of the banning of auto-renewals
Half a billion pounds has been spent on subscriptions that auto-renewed without people realising in the last year, according to new research from Citizens Advice.
The charity, which is calling for a ban on subscription auto-renewals, warns that many contracts rollover automatically, without a customer needing to give consent. This can lead to people being trapped in unwanted or unused subscriptions for months and even years. Calls for a ban on auto-renewals are supported by four in five (80%) people in the UK.
Citizens Advice found that people in the UK spend over £300m a year on unused subscriptions, with over four fifths (82%) of people with an unused subscription reporting that it had auto-renewed.
Caught in a trap
Subscriptions - which can include services such as TV streaming, newspapers/magazines, food/drink, and beauty products - are a growing market. Three in four people in the UK (73%) have at least one subscription. However, the way that they are sold can leave some feeling like they are unwittingly caught in a trap.
Techniques include luring people in with a free trial - after which they have to cancel but many don’t remember to - and burying future costs and exit fees in the small print of terms and conditions. Through its research, Citizens Advice found one in four (26%) have signed up to a subscription by accident, with most doing so because they didn’t get round to cancelling a free trial.
Worryingly, the charity found that this is having a greater impact on people in already difficult circumstances. Citizens Advice found that almost half (46%) of people with mental health problems have signed up to a subscription by accident. The charity also found almost half (45%) of people on Universal Credit had signed up to one accidentally.
When trying to cancel a subscription, customers are often met with unnecessary barriers or pushback. One in five (21%) people who tried to cancel a subscription found it difficult to do so, with a third (35%) only wanting a free trial in the first place. While it may only take a single click to sign up, there may be no option to close an account online. When trying to cancel, customers may find that there’s a minimum period before they can leave, be asked to pay an early exit fee, or offered an incentive to stay.
Subscription traps adding to cost-of-living and mental health pressures
All of this puts extra pressure on already stretched budgets during the cost-of-living crisis. The charity found that two thirds (66%) of people currently paying for unused subscriptions have cut back on essentials over the last six months.
With the crisis significantly impacting household finances and people’s mental health, having to deal with an unwanted subscription can add extra pressure. A third (33%) of people who are currently feeling anxious as a result of their financial situation have fallen into a subscription accidentally in the last year.
The government has announced plans to tackle subscription traps, with reminders sent at the end of free trials and at the point of renewal, but Citizens Advice is calling for the problem to be addressed at the root with a ban of automatic renewals. In a newly released report, the charity also wants to ensure that customers are asked for their consent at the end of a free trial before being put onto the paid subscription.
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:
“With budgets increasingly squeezed and everyday living costs spiralling, it’s vital consumers feel in control of their spending. But many are currently feeling trapped in unused or unwanted subscriptions that can be difficult to break free of.
“Whilst the government’s plans to tackle subscription traps are a positive first step, they don't go far enough. More can and has to be done.
“Banning auto-renewals and ensuring people have to opt in, rather than opt out of subscriptions after receiving a free trial would lead to safer and better designed subscriptions, and would save consumers millions of pounds.”
Citizens Advice has seen a number of situations where consumers have been drawn into subscriptions with free trials or introductory deals that they've then struggled to get out of:
- Simon (available for print/online/broadcast media interviews) signed up to a dating website subscription for a year. He met 'the love of his life' and had no plans to renew his subscription, but received an email saying he owed £358 - his membership was automatically renewed without his knowledge. He is still being chased for payment and has been threatened with a possible debt collection agency.
- Adam signed up online for a newspaper subscription which gave him three months access for free. He wanted to cancel but the only way to do this was to call during business hours. He had to call whilst at work and it was impossible to get through.
- Sally bought some activewear from an online retailer for her son, and was automatically signed-up to a VIP subscription that cost £55 per month. She felt like the only option available to cancel was through a web chat. Whilst she has been refunded, she was left feeling angry that the subscription wasn’t made clearer to her when purchasing the clothing in the first place.
Citizens Advice’s top tips to help people avoid getting caught in a subscription trap:
-
Know what you’re signing up for - Before signing up to anything, make sure you know what you will actually get, how long you’re committing to and what it will cost. There should be no pre-ticked boxes for any payments, as they aren’t allowed.
-
Set a reminder - If you sign up for a subscription with a free introductory period, set a reminder for a week before the free period ends so you don’t forget to cancel if you decide you don’t want the subscription to continue.
-
Check the T&Cs - Want to cancel? Check the terms and conditions to see what you need to do - such as, how much notice you need to give. When cancelling, give the company your details, membership number, product/service name, date when the subscription started and your request to cancel. Ask them to acknowledge your cancellation.
-
Check your bank account - To see which subscriptions you’re paying for, check your bank or credit card account. If you find subscriptions you don’t want, contact the company to cancel them.
Amidst a cost of living crisis, subscription traps are just one area of online spending where the charity warns customers are being tricked into spending more than they want or can afford. Citizens Advice is calling for greater oversight of how websites and apps lead consumers to purchases, so that people are better protected across a range of areas, including online gambling and Buy-Now-Pay-Later credit.
For more information, read the ‘Tricks of the Trade’ report.
Notes to editors
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.55 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2021-22. And we had 40.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 18,500 trained volunteers, working at over 2,500 service outlets across England and Wales.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advise - "Network profits will still be too high" - Citizens Advice responds to final decisions for RIIO-ED230/11/2022 15:25:00
As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s final decisions for the next electricity distribution price control (known as RIIO-ED2).
LGA: Stamping out abuse of councillors30/11/2022 14:25:00
New toolkit aimed at putting an end to the increasing intimidation reported by a number of councillors as they attempt to go about their daily business supporting local residents.
LGA: Councils call for urgent clarity on the future of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund30/11/2022 13:25:00
Vital locally-led projects for boosting business, supporting local communities and regenerating high streets are at risk due to government delays in approving councils’ investment plans.
UK Space Agency: UK experiment to create materials for metal and medicine launches29/11/2022 12:15:00
A UK experiment to find new ways of creating materials to be used for medicines and metal alloys launched to the International Space Station (ISS).
Retail outlook darkens in November - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/11/2022 12:15:00
Retailers saw their sales volumes fall at a firm pace in the year to November, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Firms anticipate little festive cheer in December, with a similar rate of decline expected next month.
Citizens Advice responds to latest Ofgem reforms25/11/2022 16:25:00
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, responding to Ofgem's latest announcement on market reforms
UK Space Agency: New UK astronauts unveiled25/11/2022 14:20:00
The UK has new astronauts, following a rigorous selection process and record UK Space Agency investment in the European Space Agency (ESA).
Output volumes rise, but decline expected to resume next quarter – CBI Industrial Trends Survey25/11/2022 14:05:00
UK manufacturers reported a rise in output in the three months to November, the first increase since the three months to July 2022, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey.
Companies urged to file accounts early and online to avoid penalties25/11/2022 10:15:00
If you’re due to file accounts with Companies House by the end of December, use our online services where possible and allow plenty of time before your deadline.
UNICEF UK responds to new ONS figures released today on children’s development24/11/2022 16:25:00
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) responds to new figures released today (Thursday 24 November 22) from the UK Government’s Office of National Statistics on children’s development at the end of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS).