Citizens Advice helps with an energy billing issue every two minutes
Ofgem urged to do more to protect consumers as soaring energy costs drive billing issues
Citizens Advice helped over 52,000 people with energy bill problems between January and October this year - equivalent to one person every two minutes. This is an 83% increase compared with the same period in 2020 (29,000), before the energy crisis.
Since March of this year, energy billing issues have been the single most common issue encountered by Citizens Advice Consumer Service advisers. Analysis of the charity’s data revealed:
- Nearly a quarter (24%) of billing issues involved a shock or catch-up bill. The estimated average catch-up bill in the last year was over £2,500, compared to just under £1,700 in 2022
- Many billing issues were made worse by poor customer service: at least one in five cases had instances of poor service, such as agents failing to record important information, or customers forced to explain complex billing matters multiple times to different representatives
- Two-thirds (67%) of people who came to us for help with a billing or meter reading issue had a disability or long-term health condition
Energy debt
With energy costs soaring and debt at historic highs, billing issues risk pushing people’s household budgets over the edge. Currently, suppliers can charge consumers for energy up to 12 months after it was used, meaning they have a full year to send an accurate bill (known as back-billing). This risks lumping customers with hefty, unexpected bills that they can’t afford.
Citizens Advice’s data shows a clear link between billing issues and energy debt. One in three people (34%) who sought advice about a billing issue between January and October this year were also helped with energy debt. One in five people (21%) who were helped with affordability issues were also helped with a billing problem. Addressing the billing issues that energy consumers struggle with could begin to rebuild trust in the energy market and prevent debt from escalating.
Fixing billing for consumers
One of the ambitions of the smart meter rollout is an end estimated billing. And, while generally, people with smart meters are more satisfied with their bills than those on non-smart meters, 49% of those Citizens Advice helped with an estimated or inaccurate billing issue had a smart meter.
Citizens Advice is urging Ofgem, the regulator, to strengthen protections for consumers. The charity wants to see back-billing limited to six months for energy customers with smart meters, which would mean suppliers are incentivised to provide more timely, accurate bills.
A series of billing mistakes led to IT professional Thomas* not being charged for his electricity for a year, then hit with a £2,500 bill in error - nearly double what he actually owed. The Energy Ombudsman ruled the bill was a mistake as it was based on a second electricity meter that did not exist at the property. Thomas said:
“When they sent the bill for £2,500 my first reaction was just shock. That sent a shiver down my back. I was almost feeling guilty, like I’d done something wrong. Then that turned to anger when I realised it was completely their mistake.
“There was a lot of to-ing and fro-ing but every time I called them they said they couldn’t do anything until I updated the meter readings. At which point I said it’s impossible because there isn’t a second meter.
“It has taken seven months to get that second non-existent meter removed from the system. Not being able to get past the help desk and get any action, not being listened to. It just ground me down, that weight hanging over you for six months.”
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:
"When you're faced with numbers that don't add up, it can at best be confusing, and at worst ignite financial anxiety that for some, can feel insurmountable.
“Soaring costs and historic levels of energy debt mean an unexpected or incorrect bill could be the tipping point that pushes a household’s budget from tight to completely unmanageable.
“Consumers simply can’t afford to pick up the tab when something goes wrong. Ofgem must act to protect consumers by limiting back-billing and raising service standards, so people struggling with billing issues get the help they need.”
Notes to editors:
- Data on the number of billing issues based on contacts to our energy consumer service and local Citizens Advice between 1st January and 31st October 2024, and 1st January and 31st October 2020.
- Estimates on the average value of catch-up bills based on manual coding of a random sample of 200 cases from our consumer service involving catch-up bills across 2 periods: Oct 2020 to Oct 2021, and Oct 2023 to Oct 2024. The average value for 2021-2022 was £1694 while 2023-24 was £2525.
- Figures on the number of billing issues cases which also involved a customer service problem based on data from local Citizens Advice offices from 1st January to 31 October 2024.
- Proportion of people with a billing or meter reading issue who have a long-term health condition or disability or long-term health condition derived from data from local Citizens Advice offices from 1st January to 31 October 2024.
- Billing issue every two minutes calculation based on number of working days from 1st January to 31st October 2024, and an 8 hour working day.
- Figures on debt and affordability based on data from local Citizens Advice offices from 1st January to 31 October 2024.
- One of the ambitions of the smart meter rollout is an end estimated billing, while our research shows that while people with smart meters are more satisfied with their bills there’s significant room for improvement, 49% of people who came to our consumer service with an estimated or inaccurate billing issue between 1st January and 31 October had a smart meter. Citizens Advice ‘Get Smarter’ report found 20% of people with smart meters were still having to provide regular meter readings.
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.68 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2023-24. And we had 51.7 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 service outlets across England and Wales.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
Private sector firms expect activity to fall in the three months to February 2025 (weighted balance of -10%), according to the CBI's latest Growth Indicator. This marks the first time this year that expectations for growth have been negative.
Two thirds of councils have not increased spending on youth services in the past five years, according to a new survey by the Local Government Association, highlighting the need for fresh investment in local grass-roots provision for young people.
The survey revealed ethnic minority communicators are now disillusioned and leaving due to negative experiences.
Properly funded preventative services would mean councils, working closely with partners and people drawing on support, can maximize the impact of their resources and address community needs. This will also drive down demand for more expensive acute health and social care support.
Read the results of new survey findings from our Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network.
Scottish Borders Council has been highly praised. It is continuously improving, taking innovative approaches to making savings and tackling recruitment challenges. With increased demand and less money to spend, this focus on reform is vital for all councils in Scotland.
Sentiment amongst retailers about their business situation over the next three months fell at the fastest pace for two years in November, according to the CBI's latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
Sentiment within the services sector deteriorated in the three months to November, according to the CBI's latest quarterly Service Sector Survey.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently commented on the publication of the government's Get Britain Working white paper.