Citizens Advice issues stark warning as 2,670 people seek debt help every day in first week of the year

Citizens Advice is issuing a stark warning as a staggering 13,300 people turned to the charity for help with debt in the first working week of 2026 alone.

Citizens Advice helped more than 400,000 people with debt problems in 2025, up nearly 45% since the cost of living crisis took hold in 2021, while the average amount owed has soared 36% from £6,500 to a staggering £8,900

January remains the busiest month, with more than 50,000 people contacting Citizens Advice for help with debt in January 2025, 10% more than the monthly average of 46,000

One in three (35%) people trapped in problem debt have been unable to buy essentials like food in the last six months

The charity shares its expert advice to help people stressed about post-Christmas debt and calls on the government to improve a vital lifeline to help them get back on track

January already marks the busiest month for debt enquiries. In January 2025 more than 50,000 people got in touch with Citizens Advice for help with debt - the equivalent of more than 2,300 every day, and 10% more than the monthly average of 46,000.

But the charity’s advisers are bracing themselves for numbers to rise even further as the month goes on - last year’s peak was 21st January, with 3,630 people reaching out for help in a single day.

These pressures are unfolding against a backdrop of deepening financial hardship:

More than 400,000 people sought help from Citizens Advice with debt problems in 2025, up nearly 45% from 282,560 in 2021 when the cost of living crisis began

Over the same period, average total debt jumped by 36% from £6,500 to almost £9,000

Meanwhile new polling commissioned by the charity shows the real impact behind these numbers. In the last six months, one in three (35%) of those trapped in problem debt* have been unable to buy essentials like food, while nearly one in five (20%) have had their phone, gas or electricity cut off

Citizens Advice said that the government’s Breathing Space scheme - designed to give people temporary protection from creditors while they get advice and make a plan - could be a vital lifeline for people in serious debt, but simply isn’t working. The scheme was launched in 2021, but so far take-up has been just over 10% of what the government expected. Awareness is also low - just under one in four (24%) people in problem debt said they had heard about Breathing Space, according to Citizens Advice research.

And worryingly - like in Angela’s case (below) - some creditors don’t even comply with the rules.

Angela’s story: “I dreaded hearing the letterbox going”

Angela** fell into debt in 2025 as a result of expensive vet treatment when her cat was poorly. Angela, who is in her 60s and is currently in remission from cancer, lives with her adult daughter, who is also her carer. They often went without essentials to make monthly debt payments and were sometimes forced to resort to food banks. Angela’s mobile phone was cut off for a fortnight after she missed a payment, making her reluctant to leave the house in case of emergency.

She said: “It affected us both quite badly. We’ve both had a lot more headaches and that’s down to tension, the stress and worry.

“We’ve had to go without essentials, just buying the minimum amount of food we need. My friend took me to the food bank. I felt embarrassed but she said, ‘Don’t be embarrassed about needing help.’ So did the lady at the food bank. They were absolutely wonderful.”

Recognising they needed to take action, Angela and her daughter sought advice and applied for Breathing Space. Most creditors were understanding, but some completely ignored the scheme and continued to aggressively pursue Angela and her daughter by text, email, letter and phone. One catalogue company called them up to four times a day and sometimes at night.

She said: “We had phone calls, letters, emails, texts. There are a few nights where I’ve cried in the bathroom because I don’t like to worry my daughter. It gets to you. I dreaded hearing the letterbox going. It’s very stressful, especially when you can’t do anything about it.

“It’s not on when you’re worried about where your next meal’s coming from, to be harassed all day, every day for money you’ve told them you don’t have.”

Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice said:

“It’s clear the cost of living crisis hasn’t gone away. Millions of people are battling to keep their heads above water.

“It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by money worries, especially in January. But the most important thing to remember is that you’re not alone and there is help available.

“It’s crucial that the government’s upcoming review of Breathing Space - promised by May 2026 - makes a real difference, and is not just a box-ticking exercise. Some simple changes, like offering longer protection and harsher punishments for creditors who break the rules, would help more people get back on track.”

Citizens Advice’s top tips on what to do if you’re worried about debt:

Collect and organise all debt-related documents to create a comprehensive list of all your debts

If you’re behind on household bills, prioritise paying your rent or mortgage, plus energy bills and Council Tax first. Not paying these bills has the most serious consequences

It might feel overwhelming when you see all of your debts written down - but try not to worry, the important thing is that you're sorting them out

You can then contact creditors to discuss options to deal with the debt

We know that times are incredibly tough but please remember, you don’t have to face this alone, do contact Citizens Advice to help you find a way forward. We can help to check eligibility for benefits and financial support and give advice on next steps

We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

