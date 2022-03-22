Citizens Advice - More than 14 million unable to afford October’s energy hikes

New research published by Citizens Advice shows predicted £145-a-month hikes to energy costs in October could mean one in four adults - equivalent to 14.5 million people - will be unable to afford their bill.

This is up from around five million saying they already can’t afford April’s price increase of £60-a-month. The charity included the government’s support measures in its calculations.

Two in five (41%) of those warning they’ll be pushed into the red next month have already borrowed money to pay for essentials.

The stark findings come ahead of next week’s Spring Statement where the Chancellor has been urged to announce further support for families struggling to pay their bills.

Citizens Advice issued a ‘red alert’ warning last month as demand for its services soared. Its frontline staff are continuing to help record numbers access crisis support like food banks and one-off charitable grants amid the cost-of-living crisis.

In the last week alone, Citizens Advice advisers have supported:

A woman who couldn’t afford to top up her prepayment meter after a hospital visit meaning she was left with nothing but spoiled food in the fridge

A parent who had to turn off their appliances and wash their children’s clothes at their mother’s house to save on energy costs

A woman in her 70s in with a chronic health condition who wears multiple layers and her duvet to keep warm as she can’t afford to put her heating on

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“These staggering findings must be a wake-up call to the government. With one in four unable to afford their bills come October, measures announced so far simply don’t meet the scale of the challenge. "Parents shouldn’t have to decide between giving their kids a hot bath or saving the money to buy them new school shoes. "The Chancellor has a crucial opportunity to bring forward more support for those most in need in his Spring Statement next week. Increasing benefits in line with inflation, expanding the Warm Home Discount and announcing a more generous energy rebate should be top of his list."

Three key findings from Citizens Advice’s latest research:

1. Many don’t think the £200 energy rebate will help

In February the Chancellor announced a £200 energy rebate which is anticipated to be paid into customers’ accounts in October and paid back over the following five years.

Citizens Advice found more than eight in 10 (83%) said that they did not think that the government's loan would make a significant difference to their ability to pay their energy bills.

2. Prepayment customers will feel the biggest pinch

People using prepayment meters - many of whom are already on low incomes - are set to be hardest hit by rising energy prices. They’re less able to spread the cost of their energy throughout the year and are at greater risk of being disconnected if they can’t afford to top up.

Rising energy costs could see an average family on a prepayment meter facing bills of £336-a-month - over £10 a day - in December 2022, when the same usage would have cost them £147 in December 2021.

3. Demand for crisis support continues to grow

February has continued to break unwelcome records when it comes to people seeking support from Citizens Advice. Referrals for crisis support like food bank vouchers and charitable grants in February surpassed January’s previous peak, with more than 24,000 people referred for support.

Additionally, advisers supported more than 1,000 people on prepayment meters who simply couldn’t afford to top up and were at risk of losing heat and power.