Citizens Advice - One in five struggled to pay water bill in last year

As water bills rocket, more than two fifths (42%) of households facing problems have been pushed into cutting back on essentials such as energy and groceries, while over a third (35%) are rationing water as a result, Citizens Advice has found.

The charity also revealed that almost one in five bill payers struggled to cover their water bill in the last year, with over a fifth (21%) of those having difficulties getting into debt with their supplier as a result.

Though there are benefits to being cautious with water use, the charity is concerned about the water rationing it’s uncovered. Three quarters of those (75%) cutting water use because they had difficulties affording it are reducing bathing or showering, while 63% are limiting toilet flushes and 77% washing clothes less often.

With more than one in 10 (11%) households falling behind with their water payments at some point in the last year, the charity continues to call for a single social tariff- a discounted bill for households on the lowest incomes.

It brands existing social tariffs a “postcode lottery”, with each water provider having different rules on who qualifies for help. Only 16% of consumers say their water provider has told them about ways to reduce their bills since April. This figure rises slightly to 18% among low-income households and 30% among those who say they can rarely or never afford their bills.

While many water companies are making efforts, Citizens Advice says it wants to see the government design support in a way which means low-income households can be automatically enrolled, as is already in place for the Warm Home Discount Scheme for energy bill payers.

Natalie is a single mum in her early 30s living in the north of England. She juggles working part time with looking after her two young children. Natalie saw her water bill had suddenly leapt from £40 a month to more than £70. Annually this meant she would be paying £850 for her water usage.

While Natalie receives Universal Credit to support her income from work, she earned too much to be eligible for a support scheme with her local water supplier.

“I can’t recall my water company warning our bills would rise so much. But you can’t even change your water supplier like you can switch broadband if it gets too much.

“You just feel like you’re being penalised for just living. How can they justify this kind of increase from everybody? And you’re just expected to pay it. There’s nothing you can do about it or you’re going to go into debt with them.

“I had to sit down and write out all my income and outgoings to work out how it was going to affect me and realised I might not be able to get from month to month. You don’t know how much water you’re going to use with kids having baths, paddling pools, putting the washing machine and dishwasher on.

“But you have to make do. I try not to let my children see that I struggle and just let them be kids.

“I think there should be more support in place like cheaper tariffs. People are struggling with everyday living.”

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“Long overdue and much-needed investment in the water sector can’t come at the cost of higher bills that push low-income households into debt or impossible choices.

“Every winter we hear of families turning off the heating. Now we anticipate those same households will have to ration showers or cut down on laundry for fear of their water bill.

“The government has shown it’s committed to addressing the water industry’s systemic issues. Now it needs to create a single social tariff without delay to end the postcode lottery for support, and ensure that those who need this get it automatically.”

Jane Parsons, Consumer Expert at Citizens Advice, on what to do if you’re struggling with your water bill:

Talk to your water company as soon as you can. Your supplier should be able to offer guidance about reducing the cost of your water bill. Most water companies have schemes for helping people pay their bills or helping with arrears. They might let you spread your payments over a longer period, and in some cases, if you keep up with these payments, the water company will match the payments made, so arrears go down more quickly. Your water company can’t cut you off, but if you can’t make payments it’s important to tell them as soon as possible, as they can take you to court.

Look into social tariffs. Social tariffs are discounted bills for water for low-income households. Ask your provider if they have a social tariff and whether you’d be eligible for it.

Consider a water meter. Your water company should be able to give you guidance about whether you can get a water meter on your property and help you decide if it would be a cheaper option for you.

Check out the WaterSure scheme. If you’re on a water meter and receiving benefits, have a medical reason to use more water or have a larger household you might be eligible for the WaterSure scheme. This means you won’t pay more than the average bill in your area. Your water supplier should be able to tell you if you’re eligible and how to apply.

Find out about exemptions for disabled people. If you're disabled, you might be eligible for certain discounts and schemes. Again, your water supplier should be able to help you get these, if you qualify.

The Citizens Advice website also has lots of advice on how you can check if you can pay less on your water bill.

We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

Yonder Consulting conducted a nationally representative online survey of energy bills payers for Citizens Advice with a total sample size of 4,270. Fieldwork was conducted between the 31st July - 6th August 2025. These results are based on respondents in England & Wales only and excludes anyone who doesn’t pay a water bill. Respondents were asked: “Which of the following statements best reflects your ability to afford your water bill over the last 12 months?” I can mostly afford my water bills but sometimes I can’t- 13% I can rarely afford my water bills- 4% I can never afford my water bills- 2%

One in five bill payers were unable to afford their water bill in the last year- NET of above answers

(For those who said they weren’t always able to afford their water bill over the last 12 months) Respondents were asked: “In April this year, water companies increased the price of bills. The average increase to an annual bill is £123, which is equivalent to roughly £10 increase per month. What has the impact of the April price rises been on affording your bill?” My difficulties affording my water bills started when the prices went up in April- 31% Respondents were asked: “You said you weren’t always able to afford your water bill over the last 12 months. Which of the following actions, if any, have you taken as a result of this? (Select all that apply)” Delaying paying my water bill- 25% Going into arrears on my water account- 21% Cutting back the amount of water I use- 35% Cutting back on other essentials, such as groceries and energy use- 42% Borrowing money from family or friends to pay my water bill- 12% Using credit card, overdraft, Buy Now Pay Later or other forms of credit to pay my water bill- 13% Using credit card, overdraft, Buy Now Pay Later or other forms of credit to pay other bills or expenses as a result of paying my water bill- 11% (For those who said they were cutting back on the amount of water they use) Respondents were asked: “You said you’ve cut back the amount of water you use because you can’t always afford to pay your water bill each month. Which of the following, if any, actions have you taken?” Reduced how often I shower or bath- 75% Reduced how often I flush the toilet- 63% Reduced how often I wash clothes- 77% Respondents were asked: “In the last 12 months, have you fallen behind on paying your water bill?” Yes - I am currently in arrears for my water bill- 4% Yes - but I am not currently in arrears for my water bill- 7%

More than one in 10 (11%) households falling behind with their water payments at some point in the last year- NET of above answers.

Respondents were asked: “Since April, has your water company notified you of any of the following options to help with your water bill?” Switching to a social tariff (discounted rate for people living on low incomes)- 4% Switching to a water meter- 10% Financial support with paying back arrears- 3% WaterSure (discounted water bills for those with high essential use of water, such as for a medical condition- 3%

Only 16% of consumers say their water provider has told them about ways to reduce their bills since April- NET any of the above answers [some respondents selected multiple options].

The respondents who have a household income of below £21,000 responded:

Switching to a social tariff (discounted rate for people living on low incomes)- 9% Switching to a water meter- 8% Financial support with paying back arrears- 3% WaterSure (discounted water bills for those with high essential use of water, such as for a medical condition- 3%

This figure rises slightly to 18% among low-income households- NET of any of the above answers [some respondents selected multiple options].

The respondents who can rarely or never afford their water bills responded:

Switching to a social tariff (discounted rate for people living on low incomes)- 9% Switching to a water meter- 12% Financial support with paying back arrears- 9% WaterSure (discounted water bills for those with high essential use of water, such as for a medical condition- 8%

[This increases to] 30% among those who say they can rarely or never afford their bills- NET of any of the above answers [some respondents selected multiple options].