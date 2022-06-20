Citizens Advice partners with the Social Market Foundation and Public First on future support for energy consumers

Citizens Advice has today announced plans to launch a review into the best way of providing long-term support to consumers who’re struggling the most with energy bills.

The charity, which is the statutory consumer advocate for the energy market, will partner with thinktank the Social Market Foundation and consultants Public First to explore how best to tackle the crisis in energy affordability.

Against a backdrop of soaring bills and a transition to Net Zero, its Energy Price Support Review aims to develop a shared consensus among civil society, industry and political parties on the future of support measures for energy customers. This includes:

Identifying which people will struggle the most with energy prices and will need longer-term support

Developing recommendations on how to best support those consumers

Since January this year Citizens Advice has supported more than 36,000 people struggling with energy debts, a 24% increase on the same period last year.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“Energy affordability is a long-term problem and there needs to be a long-term solution. “This review will deliver concrete, workable proposals to ensure that everyone can afford to pay their gas and electricity bills. “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Social Market Foundation and Public First on this piece of work, which should help put consumers and their needs at the heart of future measures.”

The Energy Price Support Review will deliver comprehensive findings in Spring 2023 but will regularly share updates of its progress.

Around 22 million bill payers are on standard variable tariff and subject to the energy price cap. This is currently set to end in 2023 although there are plans to extend it.