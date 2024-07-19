Citizens Advice reacts to Ofcom's announcement on banning inflation-linked mid-contract price rises

Tom MacInnes, Interim Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom's announcement on banning inflation-linked mid-contract price rises,

“Mobile and broadband customers have faced years of unfair, unpredictable and above inflation mid-contract price rises. It’s only right that Ofcom is acting on this. But in the time it’s taken to reach this decision, billions have been added to bills at a time when we know so many are struggling.

“While we welcome steps to ban inflation-linked hikes, the announcement today falls short of a full ban on prices rising mid-contract. This means that customers might still end up being caught out by above inflation rises in April next year.

“Ofcom has also left the door wide open for mobile and broadband providers to sneakily include ‘prices may vary’ small print in their contracts, leaving consumers exposed to wholly unpredictable price rises. That's why we've always been clear that fixed should mean fixed.”