Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, reacts to Ofcom’s Pricing trends for communications services in the UK report

“Internet access is essential for modern life; people rely on it for work, for banking and school children need it to do homework. But the rising cost is becoming punishingly high for the most struggling households.

“With awareness and uptake still stubbornly low, social tariffs simply aren’t working. What’s more, we regularly hear from our advisers about the difficulties people face applying for social tariffs. We also know eligible people aren't signing up because they're worried that the broadband is too slow for their needs.

“Anyone could find themselves needing a safety net if their circumstances change, and our latest research shows millions of bill payers are struggling with their broadband costs. So we want to see the government bring in a discount voucher for those who need it, and, most importantly, make social tariffs a product customers trust and want.”

Additional information:

We are the people's champion. We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

Notes to editors: