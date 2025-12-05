Citizens Advice responds Ofgem's latest announcement on energy network charges

Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem's latest announcement on energy network charges

“This announcement confirms energy bills will rise by around £40 from April 2026, with further increases in years to come. This is to pay for essential electricity grid upgrades, which will bring down people’s bills in the long term, and to ensure the safety of the gas grid.

“After the current agreement between Ofgem and network companies allowed firms to make £4bn in windfall profits, we think this new deal is very generous to the networks. The regulator must now push firms to make sure this investment makes a real difference to people’s lives.

“The government’s decision in the Budget to reduce bills by an average of £150 is welcome, but with more rises coming, it must now strengthen targeted bill support like the Warm Home Discount to protect those struggling most.”

Citizens Advice Research:

Earlier this year, Citizens Advice found energy network companies, which provide pipes and cables to people’s homes, have pocketed nearly £4 billion in windfall profits over the last four years.

The charity has called for network companies to voluntarily cover the cost of Ofgem’s Debt Relief Scheme from this windfall.

Notes to editors: