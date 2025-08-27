WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to announced 2% rise of the energy price cap
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responds to the latest Ofgem price cap
“Today's announcement means the price cap will remain drastically higher than before the energy crisis. With millions of households already in debt as the colder months draw in, this news offers no comfort.
“The government has made welcome changes to expand the number of people who'll receive support with their energy bills this winter, but it's not enough to turn the tide. Our advisers are bracing for more calls as people struggle to top up their meters and pay the gas bill.
“It's high time for decisions about the longer term. The government must set out plans for how it will support the households struggling the most over the coming years and also prioritise investing in energy upgrades for millions of homes, to reduce costs and keep money in people’s pockets."
