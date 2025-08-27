Citizens Advice responds to announced 2% rise of the energy price cap

Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responds to the latest Ofgem price cap

“Today's announcement means the price cap will remain drastically higher than before the energy crisis. With millions of households already in debt as the colder months draw in, this news offers no comfort.

“The government has made welcome changes to expand the number of people who'll receive support with their energy bills this winter, but it's not enough to turn the tide. Our advisers are bracing for more calls as people struggle to top up their meters and pay the gas bill.

“It's high time for decisions about the longer term. The government must set out plans for how it will support the households struggling the most over the coming years and also prioritise investing in energy upgrades for millions of homes, to reduce costs and keep money in people’s pockets."

We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.

Notes to editors:

Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service. Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free. Citizens Advice helped 2.68 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2023-24. And we had 51.7 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends. Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 service outlets across England and Wales. Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers. You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.

Energy price cap will rise by 2% from October