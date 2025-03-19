Citizens Advice responds to announcement on welfare cuts

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice responds to the government's announcement on welfare cuts

"This government says it wants to boost living standards and tackle child poverty, but you can't do that while slashing support for those who need it most. Yes, the benefits system needs fixing but these plans will just make life harder for those already struggling.

“Our data is clear: disabled people already struggle with financial issues more than others. Many people getting disability benefits are also raising children so these cuts will send even more families to food banks.

“We need a benefits system that helps people solve their problems, not create new ones."

