Citizens Advice responds to announcement on welfare cuts
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice responds to the government's announcement on welfare cuts
"This government says it wants to boost living standards and tackle child poverty, but you can't do that while slashing support for those who need it most. Yes, the benefits system needs fixing but these plans will just make life harder for those already struggling.
“Our data is clear: disabled people already struggle with financial issues more than others. Many people getting disability benefits are also raising children so these cuts will send even more families to food banks.
“We need a benefits system that helps people solve their problems, not create new ones."
Notes to editors:
-
Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
-
Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
-
Citizens Advice helped 2.68 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2023-24. And we had 51.7 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
-
Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 service outlets across England and Wales.
-
Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
-
You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
