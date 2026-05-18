Citizens Advice responds to British Gas prepayment meter installation investigation

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the conclusion of Ofgem’s prepayment meter installation investigation of British Gas

“Three years ago our landmark report blew the whistle on the prepayment scandal. It revealed the sheer scale of the crisis, highlighting how suppliers were forcing prepayment meters on some of the most vulnerable households in the country. This settlement with British Gas shows that kind of behaviour has serious consequences.

"Many of those affected were left without heat in the depths of winter because they couldn't afford to top up. Those people deserve real compensation. This helps deliver that and serves as a warning to energy suppliers not to put consumers at risk.

"Without proper support, struggling families can be left in really dangerous situations. Ofgem must ensure the closure of this investigation is a step forward, not the final word."

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