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Citizens Advice responds to British Gas prepayment meter installation investigation
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the conclusion of Ofgem’s prepayment meter installation investigation of British Gas
“Three years ago our landmark report blew the whistle on the prepayment scandal. It revealed the sheer scale of the crisis, highlighting how suppliers were forcing prepayment meters on some of the most vulnerable households in the country. This settlement with British Gas shows that kind of behaviour has serious consequences.
"Many of those affected were left without heat in the depths of winter because they couldn't afford to top up. Those people deserve real compensation. This helps deliver that and serves as a warning to energy suppliers not to put consumers at risk.
"Without proper support, struggling families can be left in really dangerous situations. Ofgem must ensure the closure of this investigation is a step forward, not the final word."
We are the people's champion. We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
- In January 2023, Citizens Advice published a landmark report ‘Kept in the dark’, which followed an earlier report on the same issue, and highlighted: More than 2 million people were being disconnected from their energy supply at least once a month. 1 in 5 (19%) prepayment customers who had been disconnected from their energy supply in the past year said they had disconnected for more than 24 hours at least once. 1 in 3 (33%) people on prepayment meters said that they had disconnected at least once in the past year because they could not afford to top up. This equated to more than 3 million people, or 1 person every 10 seconds.
- Citizens Advice is the people’s champion - supporting people across England, Wales and the Channel Islands through: the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities; and the Citizens Advice consumer service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.71 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2024-25. And we had 44 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,500 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 locations across England, Wales and the Channel Islands.
- Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
- Citizens Advice consumer service can help with consumer issues like broken or faulty goods, or problems with energy, heat networks or post. You can get advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
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