Citizens Advice responds to Chancellor's announcement on cost-of-living measures
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice yesterday responded to Chancellor's announcement on cost-of-living measures
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:
“Yesterday’s hugely welcome announcement is a life raft for the millions of people struggling to keep their heads above water due to rising costs.
“Our advisers have been working flat out to help families who can’t pay the bills. We’ve repeatedly raised the alarm about this crisis and are glad the government has brought in concrete measures to help.
“It’s particularly good to see support for those at the sharpest end of this crisis.”
Millions of most vulnerable households will receive £1,200 of help with cost of living
