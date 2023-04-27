Matthew Upton, Acting Executive Director of Policy & Advocacy at Citizens Advice responds to Consumer Bill

Matthew Upton, Acting Executive Director of Policy & Advocacy at Citizens Advice, said:

“We all need new protections in the fast-changing consumer landscape. So it’s encouraging to see regulators given more powers to crack down on the businesses taking consumers for a ride.

“We’re glad to see action on subscriptions traps, after our own research showed people in the UK spent half a billion pounds on auto-renewals without realising.

“These are promising steps but the government has to acknowledge the pressure on consumers' pockets. This has to be the start of reforms, not the end.”

Background:

Citizens Advice found that people in the UK in 2021 spent half a billion pounds on subscriptions that auto-renewed without them realising, and more than £306 million on unused subscriptions.

