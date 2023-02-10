WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announcement on forced prepayment meter installations
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announcement on forced prepayment meter installations
“It should never have taken this long to protect people from disconnection by the backdoor.
“Though this step is welcome, it’s little comfort to many existing prepayment customers who have gone - and will continue to go - without energy during the coldest months. Suppliers must now conduct a thorough review to make sure no-one is paying for their energy this way if it’s not a safe option for them.
“This protection must also extend to people on smart meters. Remote switching removes the need for a warrant but it means people can still be forced into prepayment.”
Energy companies halt forced installation of prepayment meters
