Citizens Advice responds to latest Ofgem reforms
Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, responding to Ofgem's latest announcement on market reforms
“Ofgem must ensure people never again experience the chaos and cost of multiple suppliers going bust.
“It’s essential that these proposals lead to concrete change that is felt by customers. The only way that will happen is if these new rules are enforced.
“Importantly, we can’t return to a world where customer credit balances can be misused to fund risky business models.”
