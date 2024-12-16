WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom imposing a £10.5m fine on Royal Mail for failing to meet delivery targets
Responding to Ofcom's announcement that Royal Mail is to be fined £10.5m for failing to meet its delivery targets in the 2023/24 financial year, Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice said: “Failing to hit a single delivery target for nearly five years is simply unacceptable by Royal Mail and it’s consumers left facing the consequences.
“Letter delays leave millions of people missing urgent medical appointment letters, legal documents and benefit decisions. This comes despite Royal Mail routinely hiking their prices, meaning consumers are getting less despite paying far more.
“Today’s fine from Ofcom goes some way to show it recognises Royal Mail’s persistent failings. But in a virtual monopoly, fines at this level clearly aren’t pushing Royal Mail to improve standards for all of us relying on our country’s postal service.”
We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem.
Notes to editors:
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.66 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2022-23. And we had 60.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 16,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,600 service outlets across England and Wales.
You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
