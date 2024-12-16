Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom imposing a £10.5m fine on Royal Mail for failing to meet delivery targets

Responding to Ofcom's announcement that Royal Mail is to be fined £10.5m for failing to meet its delivery targets in the 2023/24 financial year, Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice said: “Failing to hit a single delivery target for nearly five years is simply unacceptable by Royal Mail and it’s consumers left facing the consequences.

“Letter delays leave millions of people missing urgent medical appointment letters, legal documents and benefit decisions. This comes despite Royal Mail routinely hiking their prices, meaning consumers are getting less despite paying far more.

“Today’s fine from Ofcom goes some way to show it recognises Royal Mail’s persistent failings. But in a virtual monopoly, fines at this level clearly aren’t pushing Royal Mail to improve standards for all of us relying on our country’s postal service.”

